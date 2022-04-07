VIRGINIA — Two evenings in April the Lyric Theater Annex features local musicians — the three-piece band with the clever name "The No Notes," Wednesday, April 20, and longtime guitarist and singer/songwriter Mel Annala Thursday, April 21.
"The No Notes" perform 7-9 p.m., tickets at the door $15, $13 in advance online at the Lyric Center website. Annala performs 7-8:30, tickets $15. Beer and wine available for purchase.
—
"The No Notes" have been together about eight years, "playing the songs we grew up with and making the audience happy," said band member Butch Panula of Britt.
Ken Voight of Mountain Iron is lead guitarist and singer, John Elofson of Virginia plays rhythm guitar and does vocals, and Panula is bass guitarist and singer and plays electronic drums. They play "hits from the '50s, 60s, '70s, and some country," Panula said.
"Our first gig was at the United in Christ (Lutheran Church, Eveleth) burger bash on May 6, 2015. We have played on the 'Saturday Country... Live' main stage three times, at the Elks Club and many times at the local nursing homes."
About the band's name, Panula said, "The name comes from when my wife Sharon was asked to sing with us and asked to see the notes we were playing. We said we do not use notes, so she said we are dubbed 'The No Notes.' We enjoy playing the songs we grew up with and making the audience happy."
—
Range musician Mel Annala "has been busy putting on thousands of miles as he traveled the Northland over the past several years; from Eveleth to Ely and Effie, Bigfork to Grand Rapids, up the North Shore to Two Harbors, Castle Danger and beyond, the Twin Ports to Cloquet, Moose Lake and Barnum and northern Wisconsin," reads a news release on the Lyric Center website.
"From beginning to find a few chords on the guitar, that was a gift from his brother at the age of 12, to the start of a solo musical endeavor in his mid-50s, he says it’s been a great adventure. Born in Duluth and relocating to the Iron Range much later in life than Bob Dylan, Mel has been at it for a while. Forming their first band, "The Agents" (James Bond was big at the time) in 1965, with junior high friends Lorry Stratioti and Darrell Maki, the musical journey began. In high school a trio was formed that sang protest music and folk songs. Friends John Sorensen and Phil Jewel rounded out this act that was called 'Scarcity of Time.'
“After serving in the Navy, where Mel bought and learned to play a bass guitar out of curiosity, he returned home to form yet another group. This line-up that included Larry Anderson, Charlie Pelto and Ken LaFave was called 'Mad Dog 20/20' after a preferred beverage at the time. This ensemble actually played The Palace! Not the one in New York or Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, but a cozy neighborhood bar in Oliver, Wisconsin."
Illness and an injury in 2003 prompted an early retirement from his day job, giving Annala more time to devote to music.
"A few years later he was out to dinner with Bill and Kate Isles, singer/songwriters from the Duluth area. After dinner he played a homemade recording of some acoustic songs he was working on. Both Bill and Kate said at the same time, 'Have you ever thought about playing out?'" the news release read.
He has traveled the Northland since 2006, "sharing his music at resorts, local bar and grill venues, count fairs, coffee houses and private events." Annala says that recording his “In Your Eyes” CD in 2012 was "really gratifying to see folks actually taking some of my music home with them." The album received many positive reviews, including this from international singer/songwriter Pete Morton from London, England: “Mel Annala has put together a solid collection of songs we all know and love and he has a fine voice to carry them to your heart.”
