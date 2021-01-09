Another small town that has produced many interesting people is Eveleth.
Sometimes many years go by before a story- the true story- comes out. Isn’t it good that a little piece of history doesn’t disappear forever?
Here is a story that I am glad didn’t disappear. A young man from Eveleth is at the center of this “crime story.” And another Iron Ranger figures in the story as well.
This story was written by Carla Wheeler, a Staff Writer for the Duluth News-Tribune & Herald. It was published there on April 18, 1985.
To millions of Americans, the 40th anniversary of the death of President Franklin D. Roosevelt last week (April 12, 1945) stirred memories of his fireside chats and the New Deal that became synonymous with him.
But to Frank Micketts, formerly of Eveleth and now living in Hermantown, the name “Roosevelt” means a raincoat, a good-hearted Iron Ranger, and a lesson about a small-time crime Micketts pulled off in the Army Air Corps during World War II.
It was 1943; the place was Algeria. Micketts watched a tall, husky American colonel dressed in a raincoat stride down the steps of a plane that had just landed. Though the man in the raincoat was his new commander, the colonel himself was of no interest to young Warrant Officer Micketts.
It was the coat that caught Micketts’ eye. Raincoats for tall and husky officers were in short supply in those World War II days – and Micketts was a tall and husky officer without one.
“I could not find a raincoat,” recalled Micketts, 67, who retired from the Air National Guard in Duluth in 1975. “At 6 feet 4 inches, I couldn’t find my size. It rains quite a bit in North Africa. Almost every noon. So when I saw it, I thought, ‘There’s my raincoat.’”
When the colonel’s aide returned to the airplane with the raincoat and left it inside, unattended, Micketts made his move. “I helped myself. I stole it,” said the Eveleth native. “We in the military call it midnight requisitioning. It was a tiny thing.”
But the theft turned out to be a big thing when he found out that his new colonel was Elliott Roosevelt, son of President and Commander in Chief Franklin D. Roosevelt.
And young Roosevelt wanted his raincoat back.
“I did not know then that he was Elliott Roosevelt,” Micketts recalled. “When he couldn’t find his raincoat, he turned a report in to the military police.”
A military police officer sent out to solve the case of the snatched coat turned out to be a good detective who deduced that the thief must be a large man, and Micketts knew that made him a prime suspect.
But, mysteriously, the case was dropped. Micketts kept his new midnight requisition.
It wasn’t until 35 years later in Eveleth that Micketts learned how lucky he was – the MP on the raincoat caper had been a fellow Iron Ranger from Keewatin! When they met through a mutual friend, “he said he knew me,” Micketts recalled. “Where do you know me from? I asked.”
“‘You stole Elliott Roosevelt’s raincoat.’ the fellow veteran said.
“I almost fainted! But he told me, ‘No way is one Ranger going to turn another Ranger in.’”
Three years later, Micketts gave the coat to charity. And then, just last year, Micketts received a mail solicitation for money carrying the name of Elliott Roosevelt, who was fighting attempts to slash Social Security benefits.
Micketts decided it was high time to ‘fess up to his crime of 40 years earlier. He slipped $20.00 for Roosevelt’s coat and cause into an envelope along with an explanation.
Micketts wrote, “After making several attempts to purchase this article (a raincoat), like in the story of Adam and Eve I became tempted and eventually weakened. On a most memorable day in 1943, a B-17 from England had just landed at the Algiers airport and to my surprise there was this gentleman about my size wearing the same kind of raincoat I’d been looking for…
“I would assume you’d enjoy hearing about this true dilemma and enclosed apology for my wrongdoing and at the same time thank you for its use.”
Since the fund-raiser was over, Roosevelt returned the $20.00 with a note which read, in part:
“Loved your story. Laughed a lot. Am going to include it in my memoirs.”
Case closed.
