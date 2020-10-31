In the early days of November, 130 years ago, a momentous event occurred: the prospecting Merritt brothers discovered iron ore near what is now the city of Mountain Iron. The landscape of northern Minnesota was about to be changed forever. The Mesabi Iron Range was about to begin offering its incredible gift to the world.
In honor of the centennial of the Merritts’ discovery, an editorial in the St. Paul Pioneer Press newspaper on November 17, 1990, said the following:
“No state should forget the events that helped define it.
“Red is one of the primary colors of Minnesota. For the iron ore. You can brush a red band across the northeast corner of a Minnesota map, through dark green woods and sky-colored water. It marks a different world from the bright-green-to-gold croplands to the south, different from the grimy-to-shiny white of the Cities.
“It’s different because it is so distinctly Minnesotan; it’s different because it rubs off on the things and people it touches. Two or three generations of Minnesotans, of widely diverse backgrounds, left red tracks behind wherever they went. Some still around – Iron Rangers forever – couldn’t get the stain out if they wanted to.”
Now, as the weather changes into winter, and the sky is more often a cloudy gray, it somehow becomes easier to imagine those prospectors 130 years ago making their way across this land. Were they more determined than most people? Could they sense how it was going to feel to find the prize they sought? As remote as they were from their families and the towns where they grew up, were they seeing the new homes and towns that would be built here one day?
The “seven iron men” of the Merritt family made the momentous discovery that brought sweeping changes to this land. But they were interesting people for several reasons.
Lewis Merritt, his wife Hepzibeth, (I also find her name spelled “Hepziabeth”) and their seven sons (another son and daughter died while young) were early white residents of Oneota, later called West Duluth. There, they ran a sawmill and a hotel (well, Hepzibeth really ran the hotel, along with becoming a midwife for other pioneer women in the area.) Lewis, seeking riches, tried to find gold 100 miles north of Duluth in 1865 during what became known as the Vermilion Gold Rush. Like others, he was disappointed in the lack of gold, but after being shown a chunk of iron ore, he came to believe that more of that mineral could be found. Although Leonidas, (often called “Lon”) was not the oldest son, he was devoted to his father and the tales his father brought back from the exploration.
And it was Leonidas who led the family’s search for iron ore for over 20 years. Eventually, the brothers were joined in the search by some of their own sons.
The following article appeared in the Duluth News Tribune on February 4, 1979.
“We’re going to build a railroad, with easy grades for transportation,
From the mines of the Missabe, to the smokestacks of the Zenith-
To the furnaces for smelting, to the mills where cunning fingers fashion articles for commerce,
Structural steel, and heavy castings, tools and rails and what not!”
Leonidas Merritt was, among other things, a poet.
He was also an explorer, surveyor, timberman, land broker and promoter. And in all he did and all he was, Lon Merritt was devoted to the Lake Superior country which was his home.
The undisputed leader of Duluth’s pioneer Merritt clan, he led his brothers and nephews as they pursued their father’s dream of mineral riches to be had in the Minnesota Arrowhead. They spent three decades traipsing the trackless forests of northern Minnesota, all the while hunting the iron riches which their father had assured them were there.
Lon was their driving force and their chronicler. He hiked the bogs and hillsides, then returned to frontier Duluth to raise funds to continue his family’s quest.
And in the quiet of the northwoods or the bustle of his office, he wrote verse about his home, about the quiet of its wilderness and about his dreams for its future glory.
In November 1890, the Merritts’ long search was rewarded when a survey crew sent out by Lon discovered soft, rich ore in the windfall pine stumps and wagon ruts on the southeast edge of the Missabe Hills. It was not at all like the hard, dark iron then being mined in deep shafts 30 miles to the east on the Vermilion Range, but there was no denying the richness of the Merritts’ find.
Lon rushed from Duluth to the new mining site. The family named it Mountain Iron.
Despite the lateness of the season, Lon ordered work crews to uncover all the ore they could. And as quickly as he’d come, he hurried home to the Head of the Lakes to raise capital to finance the new iron range.
Because the Missabe iron had been their father’s dream and all the Merritts’ quest, Lon hoped to keep the mines a family venture. The brothers and nephews staked all they had to purchase the iron lands.
Yet more money was needed to build a railroad to transport the iron to the Lake Superior shore. And Lon, with his poetic style and persistent personality, sold the bankers and businessmen of Duluth on his iron prospects. The poem at the beginning of this story was actually one of his salesman’s tools.
Early in 1891, the family acquired the site of the now-famous Biwabik Mine and announced plans to build a rail line from their iron range to Stonybrook (now Brookston) on the St. Louis River, where they had contracted with the Duluth & Winnipeg Railway to haul their ore to that road’s Superior docks. For Lon and all his family the success of their father’s dream now seemed a certainty.
In June 1891, Lon was named vice president of the fledgling Duluth, Missabe & Northern Railway. A year and a half later, his younger brother Alfred was appointed president of the line. Dissatisfied with the service provided them by the Duluth & Winnipeg and feeling strong allegiance to their hometown, the Merritts laid plans to extend their railway to Duluth and build ore shipping facilities on St. Louis Bay.
Lon went to New York, Boston, and other financial centers to raise capital for the project. Work began on the line even before funds were secured.
But his zeal to fulfill his father’s dream, combined with a nationwide economic panic in 1893, left Lon and his family in severe financial straits. Payrolls and contracts far exceeded the Merritts’ then-meager resources. By early 1894 they had to surrender control of their railroad and nearly all of their mining properties to John D. Rockefeller, the New York financier who had underwritten much of Lon’s zealous plan.
(Rockefeller demanding payment when he didn’t need the money himself was a nasty blow to the Merritts. They sold their 90,000 shares of stock in the consolidated mining company to Rockefeller for $10 a share to pay off the loan. The $900,000 they got was in exchange for ore worth many millions of dollars. The family believed that Rockefeller used his influence to stop banks from lending the brothers money. The family sued Rockefeller and reached a settlement for $525,000.)
So, within three short years the Merritt family had seen its 30-year search blossom, bloom, and bust. All the Merritt children had lost all their shares in their father’s dream of richness.
The loss left Lon bitter, but not so bitter as to alter his lifestyle. He retired to his Duluth home, still going at times to hike and hunt and survey the woods he had known since his youth. And he retired to his memories and his poetry:
“Brightly that night did our campfire shine,
On the whirling snow and wind-rocked pine;
Under the pall of the scowling sky,
We lay in our blankets, warm and dry.”
Lon Merritt lived to see his dreams come true of Duluth as the nation’s greatest freshwater port, and of dozens of thriving towns and cities where he had known only pine forests, swamps, and rocky hillsides.
And to this day he lies within this home, warm and dry. Leonides Merritt is buried amid many of his family at the Oneota Cemetery on Duluth’s west hillside, his back to his beloved Missabe Hills, overlooking the docks and harbor through which the product of his life’s quest still passes.
To learn even more about the Merritts, I highly recommend the excellent book “Seven Iron Men” written by Paul de Kruif. Originally published in 1929, it has been republished by the University of Minnesota Press.
Here is an excerpt from “Seven Iron Men”:
Lewis Howell Merritt came back from the fizzled-out gold rush on Lake Vermilion not one bit discouraged about the water-logged, bleak plain up there over the hill’s brim. No matter how many prospectors had been swallowed up in those terrible feather-bed swamps, no matter that he himself had waked up, shivering, under summer blankets on a morning in July, maybe to find a quarter of an inch of ice at the lake’s edge – it was a grand country! Lewis knew about the iron; everybody knew about the iron…Lewis had made a curious find of his own. On his way home, as he came through the tangle of rocks, lakes, bogs and morasses that lay round Birch Lake on the east end of the Mis-sa-be hills, Lewis himself had picked up rocks. It was a bewildering country, where his compass needle had whirled round, gone suddenly crazy on him. It was a country to lose a man, drive him frantic, starve him to death before he could get himself straightened out. It was bewitched.
Here Lewis had picked up a rock, and had stood, lost in new wool-gathering notions, looking west down those Mis-sa-be hills.
Lewis came back to Oneota a changed man. Yes – these first ten fish-and-potato years had been tough. But now there was a reason for his having lugged poor Hepzibeth and all their kids up here, and it wasn’t after all for nothing that they’d near froze, half-starved. Lewis straightened his shoulders, came back to Hepzibeth with a new explanation, that was more than an excuse, for his being a rover born. There was iron!
