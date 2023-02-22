My grocery bills have been a challenge recently, so I’ve tried to be better about planning. Quite honestly, it’s been fun. Well, some of it has been.

Because of the economy of grocery shopping, I’ve found the need for stricter strategies and more miserly meals. In this vein, I have three goals in mind: to meet my budget, put tasty food on the table and to keep motivated—as egg prices are driving me right out of the quiche market.

