16 For if the dead are not raised, not even Christ has been raised. 17 And if Christ has not been raised, your faith is worthless; you are still in your sins. 18 Those, then, who have fallen asleep in Christ have also perished. 19 If we have put our hope in Christ for this life only, we should be pitied more than anyone. 1 Corinthians 15:16-19 (CSB)

The Christian faith hinges on the Resurrection of Jesus. The above quote is from the Apostle Paul himself, who was a Jewish Pharisee by background and had been persecuting the early Christians. His whole life changed when he met Jesus. Jesus was an historical figure who was crucified by death on a Roman cross. There were over 500 witnesses of his resurrection and thousands of followers of Jesus early on and now millions who believe and follow him to this day.

