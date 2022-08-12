David Tomassoni passed the same way he lived.
With love and compassion.
Tomassoni, the beloved state senator from the small city of Chisholm on Minnesota's Iron Range, died with family by his side at 9:55 p.m. Thursday night in hospice care in Duluth. He was 69.
“The day before he went to bed and the next day his body had had enough,” Dante Tomassoni, one of Tomassoni's sons said. “He was always a fighter. Even after he got ALS he didn't sit back and take it. He threw a punch.”
Tomassoni in July 2021 publicly announced an amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis.
ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.
There is no cure.
However, even after announcing his diagnosis, Tomassoni continued to fight for ALS research and perform his duties as a legislator.
“The day before (he passed) he was in an environmental committee meeting,” Dante Tomassoni said. “He put people first and that's what made him great. He wanted to take care of people and that was his mantra.”
Friends say Tomassoni perfectly fit the definition of a “people person.”
His ability to make friends with legislators on both sides of the aisle and the tens of thousands of friendships he formed with constituents and people across the state and nation, helped him accomplish goals that some may have thought unreachable.
“Good politics is about being good to people and you couldn't find a better people person than David,” Tony Sertich, a former legislator who also grew up in Chisholm said. “His success for the region was because he could make friends with people who agreed with him or disagreed with him. Everybody lost a friend, because he made friends with everybody.”
Legislators' love for him was evident when in Tomassoni's honor, the Minnesota Legislature this year passed $20 million in funding for ALS research and $5 million to support ALS caregivers.
“I'm very proud of him and what he has done,” Dante Tomassoni said. “He's always first and foremost been a giver. He managed to go through ALS and still managed to give.”
Several friends say they were in recent days able to visit and communicate with Tomassoni.
Laura Bakk, Tomassoni's legislative assistant for 22 years, said she and her husband Sen. Tom Bakk visited with Tomassoni this week.
“He was like a brother,” Laura Bakk said. “Everybody loved him. One of my favorite things that was said when the ALS bill passed was, 'If the legislature had a homecoming king, he would be it'.”
Tomassoni was always a joy to work for, Bakk said.
“He was just a great guy,” Bakk said. “You can't imagine coming to work for somebody who's happy every day. I just feel so blessed to have worked for someone like that. It's a blessing to work with someone so upbeat.”
Over 30 years in the Minnesota Legislature, Tomassoni was acknowledged as one of the state's most respected and well-liked lawmakers.
Tomassoni was known for working across the aisle, hosting after-hours gatherings in his capitol office where fellow legislators and visitors snacked on a variety of foods and put political differences aside.
His care for others, sense of humor and passion for the Iron Range, was constant.
Tomassoni, who held several leadership positions in the legislature, was a fierce advocate for northeastern Minnesota mining, education, communities, and people of the Iron Range.
“I don't think people are going to appreciate the effect he had on the Iron Range for a long time, because he did nothing but bring more money to the area and support everyone in his district, ” Ray Sogard of Hibbing, a longtime friend, said. “He always texted me when (Minnesota) Wild games were on and Twins games were on. The night before we were texting during a Twins game. We always had sports in common, but he liked football and I didn't.”
United Steelworkers District 11 Staff Representative John Arbogast, said Tomassoni would always answer calls and would in turn call the steelworkers office to ask its opinion of mining-related legislation.
“He was not only one of the greatest legislators the Iron Range ever had, but he was also one of the greatest friends the steelworkers, the middle class and the working people ever had,” Arbogast said. “He did so much for the Iron Range, not only for mining, but for municipalities and people. We're going to miss him.”
Sen. John Hoffman of Champlin, one of Tomassoni's closest friends in the legislature, said Tomassoni was a mentor to him.
Tomassoni taught him how to fight for his district and constituents, Hoffman said.
“He said to me, 'You're here to represent your community',” Hoffman said. “He was always fighting for somebody. The guy cared about people no matter where they were in life.”
Hoffman said he and family visited with Tomassoni last week.
“When we left, he said, 'I love you guys', Hoffman said. “I loved him, my wife loved him and our daughter loved him. It's going to be a big void in my life, in his family's life and in the state of Minnesota.”
Tomassoni, a former Chisholm High School, University of Denver and Italian Olympic team hockey player, loved hockey.
He recently tried to resign as chairman of the United States Hockey Hall of Fame executive committee, but the board refused to accept his resignation.
“We're going to miss him,” Cal Cossalter, president of the United States Hockey Hall of Fame board said. “He's been our biggest supporter and has taken care of us. You can laugh and joke with him and get things done.”
The hall of fame's annual golf tournament and fundraiser is today at Eveleth Municipal Golf Course.
Tomassoni will be talked about and honored by hockey players from across the country who are playing in the fundraiser, Cossalter said.
“It's going to be a big loss for us with everything he has done to help us,” Cossalter said.
Hoffman said he keeps a special photo of Tomassoni playing hockey.
“It's a photo of him taking out Wayne Gretzky,” Hoffman said. “I said, 'It's the great one taking out Wayne Gretzky'.”
Joe Sertich, a longtime friend from Chisholm, said he always admired Tomassoni because of the way he treated people.
“I had such admiration for him because of his ability to connect with people,” Sertich said. “He was the kind of guy who just brought joy to those he was with. You just wanted to be around him.”
Sertich, an educator, said Tomassoni's support for education and willingness to take time to talk with anyone, stands out.
“He was so generous with his time to hear constituents from all walks of life,” Sertich said. “It was so sad to hear this morning, but also a bit of relief. David was always out laughing with people and this just wasn't David because he was confined.”
Tomassoni was skilled in getting legislation through the finish line without a lot of fanfare, but also liked to enjoy life, Sertich said.
“If you were having a good time, David wanted to be there,” Sertich said. “His laughter was always a giggle. He had that bouncing laugh.”
Tony Sertich said Tomassoni always looked on the bright side.
“I call him a serial optimist,” Tony Sertich said. “He'd always be looking for a way no matter how hard the issue. I remember me and Rukavina shaking our heads about how to get things done, but he'd find a way to get it done.”
Tweets and messages of sympathy have been flowing in, Dante Tomassoni said.
His father leaves a legacy of concern for others and love, he said.
“People are calling him a titan and a giant,” Dante Tomassoni said. “I'm proud to be a son of someone who was arguably one of the greatest legislators in Minnesota history. He put people first and that's what made him great.”
Services will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Chisholm at a date to be determined.
And although his passing brings sadness, friends say Tomassoni's upbeat nature and laugh will be present.
“David would not want anybody to stop partying,” Laura Bakk said. “He loved to party and he loved to laugh.”
—
Other reactions:
Sen. Tom Bakk (Cook)
“Today I mourn the passing of my dear friend David Tomassoni. A true champion for the Iron Range and hard-working men and women across the state. The legacy he leaves is enormous, and his passion for public service benefited countless lives. His selflessness in advocating for ALS research could not save his life, but may save the lives of millions who follow in his footsteps. His kindness to me, my wife Laura, and the good times we shared will live with me for the rest of my life. I send my condolences to his family during this difficult time. We lost a giant.”
—
Sen. Justin Eichorn (Grand Rapids)
“We send our condolences to the Tomassoni family during this extremely difficult time. David Tomassoni's spirit and energy were a blessing to everyone who knew him. The legacy he leaves as a steadfast supporter of Minnesota mining, a champion for ALS research, and a fearless advocate for the Iron Range will endure. We are saddened to lose our friend and will continue to carry on fighting for our beloved Iron Range.”
—
U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar
“David Tomassoni will be remembered as a wonderful friend, an incredible Olympian, and a fighter for the Iron Range. For decades, he worked every day to deliver real results for workers and families—like bringing good-paying jobs to his district, improving schools, and advocating for safe conditions for miners. David battled ALS to the end and even participated in a committee hearing via video this week. He never stopped working for Northern Minnesota. There may be no better example of David’s dedication to public service than the letter he shared with his constituents following his ALS diagnosis. He wrote, ‘I give you my word that my brain and my body will continue to represent you with the same passion and vigor I’ve tried to give in the past.’ Even through the greatest battle of his life, David lived up to his promise to serve. I will miss his good humor and the twinkle in his eye. I will miss his funny texts and phone calls. Like his family, I find solace in knowing he fought the good fight and will now be at peace.”
—
Rep. Dave Lislegard (Aurora)
“We lost a champion, and I lost my dear friend and mentor. David taught me so much about the value of relationships, and how to work with people to get things done at the Capitol. Despite the adversity and the outlook he faced over the last year, he remained there for the people of the Iron Range every minute of every day. My heart goes out to his entire family – who were along David's side for his journey as he battled ALS – for their heartbreaking loss. Thank you, David, for being you and for giving us so much.”
—
Range Association of Municipalities and Schools
“Senator David Tomassoni was a champion for the Iron Range. David was an outstanding and effective lawmaker and public servant who stood up for the people of the Iron Range. He spent his career securing funding for K-12 and higher education, and supporting infrastructure projects that benefited our cities and small towns all across northern Minnesota. He supported mining, logging, ATV's, snowmobiling, and so much more. He went to work every day fighting for working families. He brought people together from all walks of life for the benefit of the Iron Range. He was a friend to all. Senator Tomassoni dedicated his life to serving the people of the Iron Range and his legacy will not be forgotten. David was a giant and our hearts go out to his children and family. Rest In Peace, Senator Tomassoni.
—
Rep. Julie Sandstede (Hibbing)
“My heart is broken today. To the very end, David was a fighter, an advocate, and a champion for the Iron Range, as well as working people, students, and families across the entire state. Facing an unthinkably difficult situation personally, he persevered to deliver a historic investment in ALS, which has the potential to save lives in the future. Having the opportunity to work closely with him was a joy and an honor. I will miss him dearly, and I share my deepest sympathies with his family.”
—
U.S. Congressman Pete Stauber
“Jodi and I are saddened to hear of the passing of Senator David Tomassoni. There was no better champion for Minnesota and the Iron Range than David. I am praying for the entire Tomassoni family at this time. His tireless work and dynamic personality will be greatly missed in the Northland.”
—
Gov. Tim Walz/Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan
“Gwen and I are heartbroken to hear of Senator David Tomassoni’s death,” Gov. Walz said. “We are sending love and strength to his family and so many friends at the Capitol and across the state. David was a champion for his constituents, the Iron Range, and all of Minnesota. I am honored to have known him and to have worked together to pass millions of dollars in funding for ALS research and caregiver support last session. His legacy will continue to help people in Minnesota for generations.”
“Senator David Tomassoni was a tireless advocate for his constituents and the Iron Range and a friend to so many across the state,” Lt. Governor Flanagan said. “When he was diagnosed with ALS, he turned heartbreak into action and became a fierce champion in his final months for people and families like his. I am saddened by his passing, and his family and loved ones will remain in our thoughts and prayers.”
