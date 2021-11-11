VIRGINIA — Rickey Sipila is committed to battling climate change — one roof at a time.
The 2015 Virginia High School graduate founded Sisu Solar in 2020 and is now installing solar panels on customers’ homes from the Iron Range to Minneapolis.
Sipila recently graduated from the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, where he worked on the U of M’s solar car team for five years and also worked for a solar installer for two years.
After college, he debated “what’s the best way I can make an impact’’ and fight the climate crisis.
Trying to bring solar up north was one way, Sipila said, and starting up Sisu Solar seemed to be a perfect fit.
“A lot of people have already told me that they are interested,’’ he noted.
Sipila is excited about installing solar panels because they have “a lot of benefits’’ and are a “lucrative’’ option for homeowners.
The Iron Range native just finished installing solar panels on his grandmother’s home in Virginia, which will pay itself back in about 10 years, he said. While the panels will meet all of her electrical needs, the excess electricity produced will be purchased by the local electric utility company — in this case the Virginia Public Utilities. The arrangement is made possible through the state’s “net metering’’ law pertaining to solar energy, he added.
In addition, the credits from the local utility will help pay for the steam used in his grandmother’s home, for example.
Anyone interested can get a free, no obligation solar assessment. The cost is always one of the main questions.
Sipila said to install solar panels on the average Virginia home is about $20,000. However, homeowners can get a 26 percent federal solar Investment Tax Credit, which will reduce the price by about $5,000. Once installed, there will be no more electric bills and the utility credits will offset other utility costs, he added.
“You can basically produce twice as much power as you need,’’ according to Sipila. “It’s a very, very lucrative thing to do.’’
Customers also ask what happens during a northern Minnesota winter, which includes a considerable amount of snow.
“Yes, during the winter … the panels won’t produce as much,’’ he said. However, 70 percent of the electricity is produced during the summer months, which still makes it beneficial for the homeowner. The special glass coating on the panels also makes it easier for the snow to fall off. He added that a person could eliminate the months of December and January and still produce more than they need because of how efficient the panels are.
Homes with south-facing roofs “are the most ideal,’’ while east- or west-facing roofs still work, Sipila said. “The solar panel that have been created these days are extremely, extremely efficient and are getting cheaper by the day.’’
Sisu Solar also has a 15-year workmanship warranty, which means Sipila’s company will come back out and fix any issues related to the installation.
Overall, the systems he puts in are really reliable and provide the homeowner with “guaranteed energy for the next 30 years. Sipila said Range will also benefit from the most reliable technology, which has already been tested across the country.
Sipila was proud to do the installation on just the third home in Virginia to have solar power and looks forward to doing more, which will only help the environment.
“I’m kind of fighting for future generations at this point’’ with the climate crisis continuing. “That’s what I’m passionate about.
“I’m passionate about the environment,’’ he said. “Everyone has to have their own passion and this is mine. It makes me happy.’’
---
Sipila can be reached at 218-248-0212; by email at esipila@sisusolar.com; or on the sisusolar.com website.
