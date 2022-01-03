CHISHOLM — For the past 39 years emergency medical technicians (EMTS) from Longyear, Inc. have responded to emergencies as part of the Chisholm Ambulance Service.
That all changed with the ringing of the 2022 New Year’s bell.
Earlier this year the Chisholm City Council voted to allow its contract with Longyear, Inc. to expire at its scheduled date of Dec. 31, and to establish a city-run ambulance service.
Joe Sertich, EdD., President of Longyear, Inc. and Roland Shoen, Ambulance Director and emergency medical technician (EMT), along with EMTs Justin Bakkethun and Jeannie Quirk, shared their thoughts this past week as the service that had served the community for nearly four decades drew to a close.
When asked about his thoughts about the ambulance service, Sertich replied,
“My first initial thought as I think about my involvement in the ambulance service, is how grateful I am to the residents of Chisholm and the surrounding area for putting their trust in us to provide quality mobile healthcare when it was needed,” Sertich said via email. “I'm grateful to the City of Chisholm for giving me the opportunity to work in Emergency Medical Services (EMS) over all these years. My second thought is wondering what it's going to feel like not sharing in the responsibility to provide this service to the people of Chisholm.”
Shoen has 30 years of experience with the Chisholm Ambulance Service under Longyear, Inc. and said he’s somewhat excited to be free from being on call and is looking forward to the freedom he will be allowed going forward.
“It feels good to be appreciated for all we have done for our patients and people are recognizing us more than ever,” Shoen said via email.
When asked about what the ambulance service has meant to the community and the benefit to its residents, Sertich said he personally feels the real benefit were the EMTs who worked for Longyear, Inc.
“Whether residents were sick or injured, they knew that their neighbor EMTs would come through the door — and they would receive compassionate care, often from people who knew them by name,” Sertich said.
In his time on the ambulance service Shoen said he found the joy of getting patients safely to the hospital, knowing he was making a positive difference in their care. That was especially true when he learned that the patients had better outcomes because of the service he helped provide.
Quirk is a second generation EMT with just under 30 years of service. Growing up, Quirk said she had thought about becoming an EMT and to follow in her mom Sue Ann Sucio’s footsteps. She recalled it was coming upon the scene of an accident involving her friend that motivated her to do so.
“I never wanted to be in a situation again where I didn’t know what to do,” Quirk said.
Sue Ann Succio and Bob Brown continued to be a source of inspiration for Quirk in her work as an EMT as the couple would have been starting their 39th year on the ambulance service in 2022.
Quirk said after she received her EMT certification, she soon realized the position allowed her to help someone that was in need, and enjoyed her work in emergency services.
“I held the hands of the most desperate and scardest people — some were at the end of life, and some who just needed someone to be nice to them and not judge them.”
In her years on the ambulance service, Quirk said she and the fellow EMTs she worked with put their hearts and souls into serving the community, often missing out on family time, special occasions and holiday celebrations.
Quirk said one of the most rewarding parts of serving on the ambulance continued to be answering the call for help, and being there for people in their time of need.
“It’s been an amazing ride,” she said.
Bakkethun had been with Chisholm Ambulance Service under Longyear, Inc. for 18 years, and compared it to a big family, adding that anytime the families of EMTs never hesitated to contact any of the other members if they needed help.
“Other times when a member went on a call or a second rig was needed, other members offered to pick up other’s kids or have them dropped off at their house until the run was over,” Bakkethun said.
Shoen said the teamwork and camaraderie shown by the EMTs has led to more trust with members and that has also built friendships outside of the ambulance service.
“I hope it will continue, even though we are no longer working together,” he said.
Sertich also shared his thoughts on the close-knit community created in the ambulance service.
“The pride and trust that was established by members of the ambulance service was
probably created because the EMTs were working together in life and death situations, and this created special bonds among them,” Sertich said.
Bakkenthun said he feels he’s been “very lucky’ to have worked with some excellent EMTs and has learned a lot from them. He also talked about the outstanding communication at the ambulance service, where they reviewed each call afterward.
“I took something from each one of them and was able to turn it into my own style,” he said.
Quirk said she had mixed emotions, but after her final shift with the ambulance service is looking forward to some uninterrupted family time, and a good night’s sleep without having to line up clothing and winter gear in advance of heading to bed for the evening.
Quirk said she wishes the new city ambulance the best of luck in the future while caring for the citizens of the community.
Sertich said he’s grateful for the 39 years of partnership with the City of Chisholm and wishes the city well in the future.
“I wish to thank the over 200 people who stepped up over the past 39 years to volunteer their time and their talents to become trained and to serve the citizens of our communities on Christmas Eve or the Fourth of July and all times in between,” Sertich said. “And that often meant having to leave their families to provide care to others. I’m also grateful to my original EMT/business partners, Tim Kangas and Al Mattson, who with me answered the call from Mayor Jake Gregorich back in 1983 when our ambulance service needed a local company to take over.”
