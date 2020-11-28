The arrival of winter weather in northern Minnesota always means it’s time to bring out coats, sweaters, flannel shirts, heavy boots. But even a rudimentary knowledge of fabrics informs one that winter clothes in 2020 are different from winter clothes in 1920.
Lots of wool, animal furs, and layers of heavy cotton were a part of most people’s wardrobe in northern climates 100 years ago. Both men and women commonly wore silk or cotton long underwear or union suits under their dressy clothes to better cope with the cold. Velvet for dressing up and felt for everyday was often used for hats and gloves. Leather boots helped keep feet warm, but not always dry.
Easily washable, warm but not heavy fabrics in bright colors, or products like Thinsulate from Minnesota’s own 3M, were still many decades away. These new fabrics make winter clothes today quite different from those in the past.
For young women wanting to be pretty and fashionable, the clothes of the 1920s did not offer many choices, especially if your parents were poor, working class folks.
The following essay was written in the 1980s for the Hibbing Historical Society. The author, Helen Abrahmson, and her husband, owned and operated a dairy farm near Meadowlands. She wrote articles for many farming magazines. About her inspiration to write this particular piece, she commented, “Every time my grade school girlfriends and I get together to reminisce, the subject of our absolute rage with long stockings and garter belts creeps into the conversation.”
I understand completely. Every time girls from my era at Hibbing High School get together, the subject of the wool swimming suits we were “tied into” comes into the conversation! The school supplied the suits and washed them after each time we wore them, but that didn’t matter to us. I think we hated those suits almost as much as Helen and her friends hated their stockings!
Watching today’s school-aged kids enjoy winter in polyester and dacron lightweight freedom makes me more than a little envious.
I remember winters of 30 years ago when we faced winter’s annual onslaught burdened with several layers of cotton and wool. Warm, heavy layers, beginning with baggy homemade bloomers, to cotton long underwear, to long brown stockings, to heavy wool snowpants with stretch suspenders!
The most uncomfortable, most hated, of all the necessary winter apparel were the long brown stockings. Once early fall arrived, mothers sent their elementary school daughters off to school in freshly starched and ironed dresses, with bows or barrettes in their hair, and with their mouths turned down because anklet sock season was over and they were all sporting long brown stockings.
It was the duty of every grade school female to resist wearing long brown stockings as late into fall as was humanly possible. Each girl lived in dread of being the first to appear in school in (ugh) long brown stockings.
When it got to the point where the young ladies were positive their mothers would take no more argument, several girls would agree to succumb to pressure on the same day so there would never be only one girl to bear the stigma of being the first to wear long brown stockings.
To be the only girl in those stockings while all the other girls in the entire school were still in anklets was the very depth of mortification. Except for best friends, ankleted females always teased and snickered at the first girl to appear in long stockings.
Never mind that eventually all would be sporting the hated stockings, it was a source of real nose-in-the-air pride to be the last one to don long stockings each fall.
To make matters worse, the stockings were held up by means of a binding, restricting, elastic affair called a garter belt.
Straps went over the shoulders, forming an X across the back, a single band went across the chest from strap to strap, with another strap around the waist. Each of the four dangling strips of elastic had a garter at the end which anchored firmly to the top of each stocking.
One would remove this contraption at night and ever so carefully lay it across a chair. Every morning it would be a tangle of twisted, curling elastic, defying all rules that inanimate objects do not possess a mentality. (Garter belts clearly had the minds and souls of child-haters.)
Mother had to stop stirring the oatmeal or slide the eggs off of the hottest part of the wood-burning stove and assist in untangling the elastic demon.
Cold weather also brought out the cotton, one-piece, button down the front, regulation trap-door, long underwear – the legs to be covered by the long brown stockings. Now, clean, right-off-the-clothesline, underwear was no problem. But, by the second day, the cuffs at the ankles of the underwear were stretched to twice their normal size. In order to sneak the stockings up over the baggy cuffs without having the underwear creeping up to the knees, it was necessary to fold the underwear cuff over itself. This created the dreaded “lumpy ankles.”
It mattered not that every other female attending our two-room country school suffered the same malady – I hated lumpy ankles! Most of my winter school day mornings were spent sitting under the kitchen table, out of the way of everyone else in the warm kitchen, wrapping and rewrapping my long underwear cuffs, trying desperately to camouflage the ugly lumps – all the while complaining loudly that I should have been a boy so that the underwear lumps could be hidden by trouser legs.
Finally, my mother, with the ingenuity that all mothers possess, would heave an exasperated sigh, get down on her knees, lap the underwear cuffs toward the back of my ankles and hastily pull the stockings up past my knees. In blissful ignorance I went to school with lumpy angles at the back of my legs – not being able to see them, they didn’t bother me.
With the gradual arrival of spring, we were allowed to abandon the long underwear. However, the transition back to anklet socks came only after a hard-fought battle, waged by all the girls in the class. The first pair of feminine legs to arrive at school unadorned were a source of envy to every girl whose legs were still encased in the hated long brown stockings. The anklet campaign hit full force!
Every daughter’s mother heard the same lament, “But, Mom, EVERYBODY else is wearing ankle socks already!”
As the days grew warmer we trooped to school wearing those long brown stockings and returned home with huge donuts of stockings around our ankles and garter straps swinging merrily under our skirts.
Against their better judgement, mothers finally relented and we skipped off to school wearing our annual “first ankle day” smiles.
The abandonment of long brown stockings released more than adolescent legs. Minds, hearts, and souls were more carefree, lighter and happier after being released from months of confinement. The little girls who bounce along on top of newly freed legs were sprite-like in their exuberance.
Perhaps it had something to do with the prospect of the schoolyear ending in a short time – but I think it had more to do with the feeling of sunshine and spring breezes on bare legs. A wonderful feeling to be, at least for awhile, free of those long brown stockings!
