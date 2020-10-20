The Bridge to Independence

Virginia residents who need warm clothing to deal with the snow and harsh October temperatures can visit the Bridge to Independence winter cloths line near Silver Lake in Virginia. For the past several years the Bridge to Independence has stocked a free cloths exchange for people to take what they need.

 Mark Sauer

