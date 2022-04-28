At Life of Riley Resort on Lake Vermilion, there's a sure-fire method each spring of determining when ice on the lake will go out.
“For us, I watch the beaver pond by our mailbox,” Josh Gillson, Life of Riley manager said. “The minute the beaver pond melts and water is off the pond, we have five to ten days before the ice goes out on Norwegian Bay.”
As a prolonged winter and cooler than normal spring inches toward a warm-up, northland resort owners, anglers and tourists are hopeful ice soon disappears on area lakes.
From all indications, it's going to be a close call for the May 14 fishing opener.
“I personally believe it's going to be open, but it's going to be close,” Gillson said. “It's going to be a photo finish.”
As of Wednesday, reports of 16 to 23 inches of ice on Lake Vermilion were posted on social media sites, according to Gillson.
Keith Reeves, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Area Fisheries supervisor in Tower, said many lakes are still locked down by ice, although the St. Louis River is flowing near Cloquet and a few streams near Tower are starting to show open water.
However, area lakes are a ways from opening, he said.
“It looks like there will be ice on opener on at least some lakes if past late ice events are any indication,” Reeves said via email. “I hear the ice is moving on Mille Lacs now. If folks wanted to travel south, the St. Louis River Estuary is partly open now (lots of waterfowl and even songbirds down there).
At the Tower end of Lake Vermilion, Glenmore Resort owner Paul Hrvol said ice in Pike Bay was 26 to 28 inches thick a few days ago, but there's some signs of spring, he said.
“The Pike River is really starting to flow now,” Hrvol said. “That's one of the first signs of ice out.”
Unless warmer temperatures, above freezing nights and rain arrives, Hrvol expects some parts of the lake to still show ice on the opener.
“We're going to have an opener,” Hrvol said. “My gut feeling is Pike Bay will be open, but once you get out into Big Bay, I think there could be some ice.”
At Forest Lane Resort on Lake Vermilion, co-owner Curt Luchi couldn't get onto the lake last week to check ice depth because the snow was still waist deep along the shore, he said.
“The biggest thing right now is if the 14-day forecast is accurate, we're going to have warmer overnight temperatures and that will help a lot,” Luchi said. “We've been here two years now and we're a little nervous, but I looked at the last 130 years and there have been only four times there hasn't been ice out after May 14. I think if the opener was earlier this year, we wouldn't have a chance, but with it moved back this year, it should be okay.”
In Ely, Bob LaTourell at the family-owned LaTourell's Moose Lake Resort, is confident about the opener.
“Obviously, we're behind schedule,” LaTourell said. “But it goes fast. We're nowhere near telling anyone not to come because that would be premature. It can change fast. It looks like it's going to be another strong year.”
Dan Debano, Lake Vermilion Resort & Tourism Association coordinator, says resort owners are generally optimistic that upcoming weather will help the cause.
“Our expectations are the water will be open,” Debano said. “We're supposed to get rain in the next couple days, so that will help. The edges are starting to get water around them and if we get that rain it will help push the ice up. It doesn't take much once you get a crack in the center and get some wind.”
The DNR, Reeves said, won't begin its walleye egg stripping at the Pike River Hatchery until as least next Monday.
But with Pike River running, resort owners see signs of an opener ahead.
“The Pike River falls are just roaring, so that's going to help,” Luchi said. “I've talked to half my guests and they say they're coming anyway. I'm hopeful. I think the ice will be out.”
Resort owners say business will be strong again this summer as people look to recreate outdoors.
“It's going to be a real good year,” Hrvol said. “The first half of the season we're pretty much booked up and the second half looks good too. We have a lot of repeat guests who previously went to Canada, but then came here and enjoyed the lake and caught some fish. They really enjoyed it here.”
“The season is looking very good again, plus we're seeing a lot of returnees who haven't been up here in a year or two because of COVID,” Gillson said. “A lot of folks at the sport shows are concerned about gas (prices), but mostly at the lake because we pump premium.”
So while temperatures, wind and rain will eventually turn the tide, the beaver pond at Life of Riley will continue to be a precursor of another summer on the lake.
“It's going to be down to the wire,” Gillson said. “Personally, I'm more concerned about the business than the ice. We've had ice on the opener before, but it usually goes out a day or two later. I'm supposed to be turning on water this week and then get the docks in, but right now I'm sitting here with snow still on the ground and in the woods.”
