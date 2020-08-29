CHISHOLM — In the early morning hours of July 16, 1986, a man approached the home of 38-year-old Nancy Jean Daugherty in Chisholm, where he apparently beat and raped her and then strangled her to death. Police found her nude body that afternoon lying supine in her bed, a pillow covering her face. Officers collected DNA from her fingernails and traces of semen.
Investigators from the Chisholm Police Department and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agents would join other law enforcement agencies to work the case for more than three decades. Together, they collected more than 100 DNA swabs from potential suspects. But no matches were found.
The years passed for the city of 5,000 souls. Two local police chiefs retired, as did state agents, attorneys and others committed to solving the crime. Daugherty’s two daughters moved away from town. The citizens who stayed continued their lives, sometimes wondering whether the killer would ever get caught.
Then this January, Chisholm Police Chief Vernon Manner and BCA agents sent the aged DNA samples of the unknown suspect to Parabon NanoLabs, a technology company in Virginia which generated “a full unidentified male profile from a sperm cell fraction” they said matched DNA found beneath Daugherty’s fingernails when she fought the assailant. Investigators uploaded the profile to GEDmatch.com, a family history website to find relatives of the perpetrator so they could narrow down the search.
Last month — 34 years after the murder to the month — Parabon NanoLabs contacted law enforcement “to advise that as a result of their analysis a lineage belonging to the suspect had been identified” and provided them with a name: Michael Allan Carbo Jr., a 52-year-old Chisholm resident.
Police set up surveillance on the local man’s home at Lincoln Apartment on 5th Street, roughly five blocks from the police station. Officers said they saw him carry a bag of garbage to the dumpster, before getting in his vehicle and driving away. They took items from the garbage and sent them to the BCA laboratory in St. Paul.
Three days later, on July 29, the state lab reported a match in DNA found on the items and the male profile. Later that day, law enforcement confronted Carbo at his home, swapped his mouth for a DNA sample and sent it down to the lab. “After testing, Carbo’s DNA profile was consistent with the DNA profile previously obtained from the sperm cell fractions from the forensic evidence collected from Nancy Daugherty’s body and evidence collected at the scene,” according to court filings.
Late that night, Manner announced that law enforcement arrested Carbo and were holding him in custody. BCA Superintendent Drew Evans said it was the state’s first time using genetic genealogy to make an arrest.
A visit to Chisholm
The entrance to the police station, in Chisholm, is locked due to the social distancing requirements of the coronavirus. Several weeks ago, Manner came down to the door on the side street off West Lake Street, adjacent to a subdued version of the bar-lined main street that once existed in this small, mining town on the west end of the Iron Range.
Manner, 49, grew up in a family of mechanics in the nearby city of Buhl, an even smaller community with a population of less than 1,000 residents. He was 14 years old when Daugherty was murdered and did not learn much about the crime until he earned his law enforcement Associate's Degree from Hibbing Community College in 1992. His first job was policing the city of Kinney, an even smaller community of 142 residents, in 1993, before he began patrolling his hometown later that year. Two years later, in 1995, he became an officer in Chisholm, under then police chief Bob Silvestri. During that time frame, the city cops dealt with an array of crime including traffic, theft, burglaries, sexual assault and about one homicide every five years. Manner had a knack for conducting interviews and closing cases and became part of the local investigative team in 1999, under the new police chief Scott Erickson.
Manner was an investigator when 5-year-old Leanna Warner disappeared from town on June 14, 2003. Her case became a fixture for national media. All these years later, he keeps a MISSING poster of the girl in his office, held up by a magnet on a cabinet that also displays photographs of his own children and their drawings for their beloved father.
In 2010, when Manner became police chief, officers received a call that a man shot three people and killed 40-year-old Edward J. Walberg, Jr. at Jim’s Sports Bar in Chisholm after an argument. The man, identified as former officer Jason Mark Musburger, was subsequently convicted of the crimes and sentenced to serve more than 40 years in prison. The decade-old case marks the last homicide reported in the city.
Five years later, in 2015, Manner oversaw the case against Owoidighe I. Ekanem, who was arrested for raping a teenager whom he found sleeping alone in her car on a bike trail. Ekanem was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping and sentenced to more than 14 years in prison.
Although Manner oversees a small police department, he dotes on the skill level of the officers. “In small town law enforcement, you never specialize in one thing,” said Manner on a recent afternoon behind his desk covered with crime data reports and maps of the region. “We’re jack of all trades. Street cops in small towns don’t answer calls and pass them off. They’re in the investigations.”
He reflects on the major cases of the past and proudly emphasises how “major crimes have gone down in the last 10 years” — an achievement due to the dogged police work of his officers.
Throughout his years on the police force, Manner and his colleagues in blue always worked the Daugherty case. His predecessors had collected DNA samples from the crime scene with a collective hope that someday their old-fashioned police work would pay off.
Technological advances
In the mid-1980s, Chisholm investigators and BCA agents did not have social media. There were no advanced ways to ping or track phones. They conducted many in-person interviews and followed leads from the neighborhood and evidence. By the mid-1990s, DNA testing made some advancements, but, Manner said, the tool remained controversial among law enforcement and defense attorneys concerned with rights of privacy.
Manner vividly recalled 2000 when Chief Erickson enthusiastically brought him the Daugherty files after the BCA reinstated its Cold Case Unit and announced plans to reconvene a task force. The following year, in 2001, a pair of BCA agents, namely Everett Doolittle and Randy Stricker, came to town to discuss the unsolved murder. “They were extremely confident we would solve the case that year because of DNA evidence collected from the scene,” Manner said. About 40 investigators descended onto the town from across the state and re-interviewed anyone associated with Daugherty, a mother of two who had been working as a bartender and volunteer emergency responder then planning to move down to the Twin Cities to enroll in paramedic school. The investigators took DNA samples from men in the area to rule them out.
But they did not find a match. Carbo was not tested. In fact, he was not on their radar.
Four years later, in 2005, the BCA Cold Case Unit shut down and the Daugherty case fell to the hands of local agencies and one state agent named Paul Giradi. That year, Giradi requested they try using a tool to test mitochondrial DNA, which is passed from a mother to their child and could help figure out whether the suspect was related to another. The effort made them the first investigators to use the technique in Minnesota. Around that time, they also plugged in DNA samples to Codis, the then newly created F.B.I. criminal database of people convicted or charged with serious crimes. But there were no hits.
“The information wasn’t leading us anywhere,” Manner recalled.
Genetic genealogy
In March 2019, Manner began talking to several St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office investigators, who were already in conversation with Parabon NanoLabs to use GEDmatch.com’s database to find matches for unsolved crimes.
He found himself interested in genetic genealogy, the latest law enforcement strategy in which DNA samples had been uploaded into GEDMatch.com or similar databases to track down dozens of murder and rape suspects in cold cases across the country via their relatives.
Several months beforehand, police and a genetic genealogist uploaded DNA to GEDMatch.com to break the Golden Gate Killer case in 2018. They used the technology to arrest former police officer Joseph DeAngelo, and later charged him with 26 counts of murder and kidnapping connecting to a string of rapes and killings in California dating back to the 1970s.
Manner would become the go-between for the BCA and Parabon NanoLabs and submitted a formal request into the state to allow the team to work with the forensic consulting firm.
It took roughly 10 months for the state to grant the greenlight to send the DNA samples.
Then Manner met his new partner, CeCe Moore, a genetic genealogist, who is recognized as one of the first to embark on using the new technique for unsolved cases. As Moore explains in the first episode of her ABC show called “Genetic Detectives,” she had been using family genealogy websites to help people find their biological parents until she helped the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office in Washington crack a 1987 double homicide case. In that case, she mirrored the tactics in the Golden State killer investigation by uploading DNA taken from the crime scene to GEDmatch.com. She discovered the names of the suspect’s second cousins who had their genetic information already on the site. She created “genetic networks” by using social media, Google search, newspaper archives and other open record sources to build a family tree and found the individuals’ great-grandparents. She performed a “descendancy research” to identify the suspect himself.
Meanwhile, Manner wondered whether Moore’s work would yield results.
“After all my years in law enforcement, I try not to get excited over anything, because I’ve been let down many times,” Manner said. “This was our last ditch effort here. What else could we do?”
A local man
The month of July brought “a stroke of luck,” Manner said, remembering the phone call he received from Moore when she identified the suspect in the Daugherty case.
He could not yet discuss additional details on how Moore’s team was able to use GEDmatch.com to put a name to the DNA sample since the case is still pending.
Manner’s reaction to her naming Carbo as the suspect? “Once we got the lead, I said, ‘Yeah, we know him because Chisholm is a small town,’” he said. “Everyone in town knows the guy. That’s why it was such a shock for the community. He’s been around for many, many years.”
Law enforcement would surreptitiously collect Carbo’s garage and test the items for DNA and then knocked on his door in town to obtain a direct DNA sample. “He was cooperative, sat down, spoke with us and voluntarily gave a swab,” Manner said. Local police arrested him the following day.
St. Louis County Assistant Attorneys Karl Sundquist and Christopher Florey would then charge Carbo with intentional murder in the second-degree. At the arraignment on July 30, District Judge Andrew Peterson set bail for $1 million and ordered him remanded to the jail. Carbo requested a public defender.
On Thursday, Carbo and his since retained public defender, John Douglas Schmid, made an appearance in court in Hibbing via the Zoom. Carbo, spoke from the county jail, observed aloud “look at all them people” when approaching the video teleconferencing platform. Then he waived.
Family, friends and colleagues sent letters on behalf of Carbo asking District Judge Mark M. Starr to waive the bail for supervised release. “I am in total disbelief of the charge against him,” Carbo’s stepfather said. “He has always been a kind, respectful and jolly person.” They described him as a “hard-working, responsible, non-violent, devoted father.” But Starr denied release, saying that “anyone living on his block would be legitimately fearful for their own safety.”
Police say that Carbo, who would have been 18 years old at the time of the murder, went to high school with Daugherty’s kids. He had never been interviewed or tested for DNA throughout the investigation before using genetic genealogy. “The entire time we were looking for someone Nancy’s age,” Manner said. “No one thought it was a kid in high school. That’s why he flew under the radar.”
In recent years, Carbo, a father of two who lives alone, worked at Range Center, Inc., in Chisholm, a non-profit which helps people with developmental disabilities. Manner does not know the suspect personally, but he has seen him in town many times over the years. “He’s a big Vikings fan,” he said. “One of those guys you high-five after the Vikings score a touchdown.”
Manner shared that he called “all of the retirees” to tell them about the arrest, including the former police chiefs, officers, BCA agents, sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement agencies. “They were elated,” he said. “This case haunted them.”
Sitting in his office, the police chief breathed a sigh of relief and then considered the upcoming court proceedings, where prosecutors and defense attorneys would soon argue over the reliability of genetic genealogy.
Jerry Burnes contributed to this report.
