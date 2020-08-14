HIBBING — The final hours of Joshua Robert Lavalley’s life on Jan. 6, 2019, one day before his 34th birthday, were determined through the exchange of teenage text messages and a tense 2.5-mile car ride to the place he was shot in an execution-style murder, orchestrated by three individuals intent on misplaced revenge.
His murder is now a closed case after a St. Louis County District judge on Thursday sentenced the final defendant, 18-year-old Bailey Bodell French to almost 38 years in prison following her signing of a plea agreement that admitted the disturbing details of that fateful night.
French, then 17, had only met 33-year-old Lavalley a few times. She was at Anthony Emerson Howson’s apartment in Hibbing when she alleged to her then boyfriend Deshon Israel Bonnell that the Aurora man had made unwanted sexual advances toward her.
She told the court Thursday that Bonnell, of Hibbing, decided to “get back at him” and tracked Lavalley to the O’Reilly’s Auto Parts store less than a mile from Howson’s apartment and took him for a ride.
That day, French and Bonnell shared text messages that would ultimately seal Lavalley’s fate — discussing where and when the boyfriend would shoot him dead. In a last ditch effort, she claimed, they drove to another friend’s home so she could try and convince Bonnell against killing Lavalley.
But the attempt failed.
“We couldn’t get him not to,” French said. “They got impatient and decided to rob him.”
After leaving that home, the couple drove Lavalley back to Howson’s apartment where the trio of friends — Bonnell as the gunman, French assisting and Howson at the wheel — drove to the Kerr Location along the Mesabi Trail in Hibbing.
They had decided “for Bonnell to kill him,” she said.
French would later testify that there was a lot of tension in the car. Bonnell was armed with a Ruger .22-caliber pistol. Lavalley was aware of the gun, she said, and knew he couldn’t willingly leave the vehicle.
After arriving at Kerr Location, Bonnell and French blindfolded Lavalley and walked him down the trail for a bit, before Bonnell told her to return to the car where Howson sat waiting, according to court records. French said Thursday she didn’t recall Lavalley being blindfolded.
“Right when I turned around, Bonnell shot Joshua Lavalley,” she said.
Lavalley’s dead body was discovered by a snowmobiler a few hours later. He had no wallet or identification, and investigators had to use fingerprints to identify his body.
On Thursday, roughly 19 months later, French was sentenced to almost 30 years for aiding and abetting a second-degree murder and more than seven years for the kidnapping, to be served consecutively, with possibility of supervised release after two-thirds of the term.
Bonnell, 19, previously pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced last year to serve life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years. Howson, 22, the first to take a plea deal, agreed to cooperate in the investigation in exchange for a 25.5-year term.
Family grieves for their son
For family and friends of Lavalley, some who joined Thursday’s hearing over the virtual conferencing platform Zoom, his death was a shock. Concluding the case, which spanned more than one year, was painful.
Eight victim impact statements were read to the court, which convinced St. Louis County Assistant Attorney Bonnie Norlander that Lavalley was “loved and cherished by many people.”
Family members described the long legal process hindered by the coronavirus pandemic that delayed French accepting a plea deal in February, when she reportedly asked to see her family in person before accepting. Her request led to the agreement not being signed until July 27.
Lavalley’s father, Robert Lavalley, said through a written statement to the court that there’s been good days and bad days since his son’s death. The good days were few, though. “I’ve shed a tear for him every night since this happened,” Robert Lavalley wrote.
The father underwent hip replacement surgery and had to briefly move to a rehabilitation facility and quarantine for 14 days alone during recovery because he had nobody to return home to as an aid — a role his son would have met, according to his sister, Jonni Tracey.
Joann Vergoth, the younger sister, said her brother didn’t lead a perfect life. He had run-ins with the law, past drug issues and didn’t graduate high school, but at the time of his death was “trying to turn his life around.”
Both sisters said the drawn-out plea agreement showed a lack of remorse from French and said her request to see family was more than they received before Lavalley was killed.
They also said French and the other co-defendants should remain in prison for life, despite the lengthy sentence through the plea agreements.
“I hope you’re ashamed,” Vergoth said. “She’s just as guilty as if she pulled the trigger herself.”
