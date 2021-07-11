The Minnesota tax bill passed earlier this month by the Legislature looks to provide a number of breaks for local businesses and people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, while also clearing the way for a large-scale wood products project in Cohasset.
It didn’t cut the muster for the entire Iron Range Delegation, however.
The bill would produce $49.1 billion in revenue in the 2022-23 biennium that started July 1 and provide $4.2 billion in refunds, aids and credits, including $761 million in new tax cuts and credits, and no tax increases previously proposed by Democrats.
Among those include bringing the state tax law into conformity with the federal government on forgiving Paycheck Protection Program loans and unemployment benefits up to $10,200.
The bill also provided for $29.4 million in one-time grants to counties toward refunds to Enbridge on its Line 3 pipeline project, increased property tax exclusion for local businesses from $100,000 to $150,000, provided a new film production credit of $5 million a year for four years, among other items.
The film tax credit and property tax exclusion were chief authored by Rep. Dave Lislegard, DFL-Aurora, the vice chair of the House Tax Committee. Reps. Rob Ecklund of International Falls and Julie Sandstede of Hibbing voted for the bill.
“While no bill is ever perfect, this bipartisan tax bill includes so much for greater Minnesota, we should all be proud,” Lislegard said in a statement. “It doesn’t raise taxes, while giving tax breaks to those who have struggled the most over the past year and a half. Moreover, it has tax incentives that will create much needed jobs in our region.”
Most notably for the Iron Range, the bill signed off on $25 million in production incentives for construction of an 800,000 square foot wood manufacturing plant in Cohasset, following a $15.6 million loan from the Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation to Huber Engineered Woods for the project.
State Rep. Spencer Igo, R-Grand Rapids, authored the provision clearing the $25 million in state funding for the massive project, but ultimately voted against the bill, despite the provision and Itasca County being part of the Enbridge repayment.
Igo’s office did not return multiple requests for comment on his vote against the bill.
But Igo, in a press release following passage of the bill, touted the Huber amendment saying he “made a commitment to our community that I would come to St. Paul to fight for the Northland and help bring our best days to reality.”
The House cleared the omnibus tax bill 69-55 and the Senate 55-11, with support from Sens. Tom Bakk, I-Cook, David Tomassoni, I-Chisholm, and Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids.
