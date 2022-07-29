The Rock Ridge School District took a chance in 2020 and it paid off quite nicely.
The chance was called #RockRidgeRising and the fundraising campaign has raised $2.6 million to date to “enrich and enhance’’ the new campus being built.
“What an awesome turnout by the alumni from all the high schools of Eveleth, Eveleth-Gilbert, Gilbert, and Virginia,’’ said Willie Spelts, fundraising coordinator. “I wanted to take the college approach to reaching out to the alumni. I always felt it could work at a high school and was so impressed with the support from the alumni.’’
The support (dedications, donations, naming rights) came through all types of donations and dedications from individuals, major corporations, local businesses and everything in between.
When Spelts began the district’s fundraising campaign 20 months ago, he approached Superintendent Noel Schmidt and suggested setting up an avenue for alumni to potentially give to the project.
He said the idea was “to make things bigger, to make things better’’ and to provide “things that a school district couldn’t afford or that might be seen as not being fiscally responsible.’’ That way, the fundraising money could be used for big things like that and all of the referendum funds could be focused on the buildings and the education of the students, he added.
“Academics, athletics and the arts are all now bigger and better because of our Rock Ridge Rising campaign,’’ said Spelts, who also serves as the director of School to Work Engagement. Amazing people, companies and corporations got on board right from the start to support the project. “The most important part is the stuff that is out there for our students. That’s what it’s about.’’
Dedications in all different areas have been an important part of the campaign.
“I had seen these dedications at colleges and always thought they were a very nice tribute. I know that our communities have had great people who have made a wonderful impact on students, staff, and community,’’ stated Spelts, who said there have been a dozen dedications to date. “We had a beautiful response to our classroom dedication opportunity. Families and friends were able to recognize the people who made an impact on them, their school, and/or their community. This was a very heartfelt piece that I thoroughly enjoyed because of the looks on the faces of the donors. We still welcome any people that want to take advantage of this great opportunity.’’
Speaking about the dedications, he said, “What a way to tie in the history by dedicating a classroom to somebody who meant a lot to you. Whether it was a teacher, whether it was a coach, whether it was a community member who meant a ton to those schools of Eveleth, E-G, Gilbert or Virginia.
The donations, which touched on Academics, Arts and Athletics, “were immediately put right back into the project to enrich and enhance the opportunities to make this campus even better than planned. We are forever grateful to the IRRRB and the voters in all three communities who supported this project. Without them, we could have never done this amazing consolidation and impressive build,’’ Spelts said.
“Whether it was a donation to make the stage and Performing Arts Center a better experience, or the gymnasium, the Aquatic Center, the commons, the science labs, the music spaces, the classrooms, the advanced multi-media, the athletic fields, all donations have allowed us to make the experience for the students and communities top notch and first class. This school and school district will rival any metro school district in the state, region, and country. Our facilities, curriculum, and opportunities will be at the top of any list!’’
The campaign will continue to impact the district, as well.
“The partnerships made in the #RockRidgeRising Campaign afforded us the opportunity to collaborate with alumni, local and regional businesses, along with world wide companies to make the learning experience dynamic and to prepare our students for what is needed, both locally and globally, in the workforce,’’ according to Spelts. The experience students get from the career academy high school will “give them an incredible head start on post high school education. Our students will get first hand knowledge and experience in the fields they are interested in pursuing post high school.’’
In the past 20 months, donors were more than willing to contribute to the school project.
“Day in and day out I was reaching out to alumni, businesses and people who I felt matched certain areas of the project. They responded with open arms and provided us with support, both financially and professionally, in ways beyond what I could have ever thought would be possible. The interest and support for this great endeavor will forever warm my heart and amaze me! We are so grateful to everyone who stepped up, came forward, inquired, considered (still considering) and supported our #RockRidgeRising Campaign. Without them, the enrichments and enhancements could have never happened. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity and this district will forever benefit from these great partnerships and donations. Rock Ridge students, staff, and communities will immediately benefit from this campaign and be forever grateful,’’ Spelts said.
—
The Rock Ridge schools project still has many areas available for supporting.
Anyone interested in a donation or a dedication can email Spelts at willie.spelts@rrps.org, call him at 218-290-1237 or email alumni@rrps.org.
