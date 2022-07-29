Fundraising campaign reaches $2.6 million

Fundraising Coordinator Willie Spelts is shown outside the Rock Ridge High School in Virginia. Spelts also serves as the director of School to Work Engagement. The #RockRidgeRising campaign has raised $2.6 million to date.

 Jim Romsaas

The Rock Ridge School District took a chance in 2020 and it paid off quite nicely.

The chance was called #RockRidgeRising and the fundraising campaign has raised $2.6 million to date to “enrich and enhance’’ the new campus being built.

