DULUTH—Many times people struggle with how to help someone who is grieving whether it be the loss of a loved one, or non-death loss, such as poor health, job loss, infertility, or even life just not turning out how they imagined in their golden years of retirement, according to Gina Dixon, licensed psychologist and Program Manager at Essentia Health Grief Support Services in Duluth.

Dixon said the most important things people can do is “show up,” listen without interruption and be supportive.

