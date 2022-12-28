DULUTH—Many times people struggle with how to help someone who is grieving whether it be the loss of a loved one, or non-death loss, such as poor health, job loss, infertility, or even life just not turning out how they imagined in their golden years of retirement, according to Gina Dixon, licensed psychologist and Program Manager at Essentia Health Grief Support Services in Duluth.
Dixon said the most important things people can do is “show up,” listen without interruption and be supportive.
“People who are grieving can feel very isolated, and we tend to be a death-denying culture and often times we can withdraw from the grieving person because we’re afraid to say the wrong thing or make them cry,” Dixon said. “The most important thing we can do is follow their lead, and listen than talk.”
Along with listening, asking the person, “is there something practical can I do?” is something Dixon says is helpful.
Dixon said she often hears from people who appreciate a friend, family member, or neighbor shoveling a sidewalk, or running errands—the old fashioned dropping off a casserole. Sending a card on a significant date such as Mother’s Day, a birthday, or anniversary of the person they’ve lost, or offering to be with the person on a significant date is another way a person can show they care, she said.
Running errands can be especially helpful if the person grieving is raising children, Dixon noted.
Dixon cautions that it’s a delicate dance between “being empathetic without being intrusive at the wrong place and wrong time.”
“Grief takes longer than most people imagine that it’s going to,” Dixon said. “We want to be respectful that grief comes in waves and may take longer than imagined.”
Contrary to the model used in the 1960s, Dixon said modern psychology doesn’t support stages of grief that people get over in a year.
“We don’t talk about grief like that anymore, it doesn’t hold up to research,” Dixon said.
Dixon said sometimes people are in shock, or numb when they experience the first holidays and significant dates such as birthdays and anniversaries following the loss of a loved one, so they’re more aware of the secondary losses of the person who is no longer there on the second significant date.
“Giving advice on a timeline or imposing expectations on others is never helpful,” she said.
Adapting to a “new normal” and navigating all the social, emotional, cognitive, spiritual and other changes that go with it, take the rest of our lives, Dixon said.
Dixon said grief involves a variety of feelings, such as sadness, anxiety and anger, and mourning is the way people express grief, rituals, that people see on the outside.
In conversation with someone who is grieving the loss of a loved one, Dixon said, most people appreciate it if the name of the person who died is used, but you should follow the person’s lead.
Dixon said it’s normal for people who are grieving to have difficulty concentrating at work, or navigating at home, for a short-term.
On its website the Ame It can happen when someone close to the bereaved person has died within at least 6 months for children and adolescents, or within at least 12 months for adults.
Rather than bringing up the subject with someone while they are at work, she suggests a thoughtful text, note, or phone call, are practical ways that she’s appreciated following the loss of a loved one.
Dixon also talked about people who may be experiencing complicated grief and are unable to care for themselves or their children. In situations such as this she recommends encouraging the person to talk to their doctor or seek support services.
They may also talk about harming themselves or others, she said.
“If it’s a life or death emergency you want to call 911, if it’s a serious safety concern,” Dixon said.
“If people have their own health concerns or already have a history of anxiety or depression it makes a hard thing harder,” Dixon added. “If they already have financial stresses and can’t take time off work to take the time that would benefit them, sometimes people put grief on hold in order to take care of survival elements of their life and aren’t able to do the grief work until later.”
“Be gentle and respectful if people are doing the best they can,” she said.
Dixon said it can be helpful for people experiencing that raw, raw pain of grief to connect with a support group. She said there are specific support groups for parents who’ve experienced the death of a child, parents who’ve experienced a miscarriage, for family members whose loved ones have died of suicide, and for people who’ve been widowed.
Support groups allow people an outlet to connect with others while experiencing those very painful emotions, she said.
Dixon said she’s experienced people who said they appreciated having someone accompany them to a grief support group, and said it’s an appropriate thing to ask someone if they would like you to accompany them.
“Not pressuring people, but ask if it would be helpful if I drove you is a practical thing,” she said.
More information about free grief support groups for youth and adults, please contact Essentia Health Grief Support Services at 218-786-4402, by email griefcenter@essentiahealth.org.
