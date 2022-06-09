Taconite Tootsies Red Hat Society: 'Fun is what Red Hatters are about'

AURORA — Send this message to the Red Hatters from the East Range and let the fun begin: “Taconite Tootsies – Red Hats On!!!!”
Mary Hess, vice queen of the Taconite Tootsies, wrote, “That is the famous notice sent out to all the Red Hat Sisters when there is an upcoming event, and do they have events.”
Members are from Hoyt Lakes, Aurora, Biwabik, Gilbert and Virginia. “This group has been together for 20 years and just celebrated a 20-year birthday at The Hive restaurant and bakery in Aurora.” And in keeping with the Red Hat tradition, the women dressed for the occasion with lavish red hats and red and purple outfits.
As for the Taconite Tootsies name, it is in keeping with taconite ore once mined at Erie and LTV at Aurora and Hoyt Lakes. The operations at the mine closed around the time the Red Hat chapter was chartered.
The Red Hat Society is an international social organization that was founded in 1998 in the United States for women 50 and beyond, but now open to women of all ages. In 1997, Sue Ellen Cooper, an artist from California bought a red hat on a trip to Arizona. Cooper then bought another red hat and gave it to a friend as a birthday gift. Cooper was inspired by the Jenny Joseph poem, "Warning,” which begins, “When I am an old woman, I shall wear purple, with a red hat which doesn't go and doesn't suit me.”
Cooper wanted to encourage her friend to grow older in a playful manner. Cooper repeated the gift to several other friends upon request, and eventually several of the women bought purple outfits and held a tea party on April 25, 1998, at which the Red Hat Society began. The membership would grow from two chapters in 1999 to over 25,000 members worldwide.
The Taconite Tootsies group was organized in 2002 by Pam Hoechst, Carol Camish, Louise Condit, Karen Doyea, Jan Butzke, Arlyne Terry and Cheryl Soular. Condit, Doyea, Soular and Butzke remain as charter members. Hess said, “The group at one time had 32 members, but we have lost members unfortunately due to death, illness and relocation.”
Membership is now at 16, “a very close-knit group of members who have a lot of fun. Fun is what the Red Hatters are about,” said Hess. The group has a Queen Mum, Carol Peters, and a vice queen, Hess. Their job is “to keep everyone informed, communicate with and keep records. Each member plans an event and makes the arrangements. There is no real boss to this group!”
Events might be “a trip to Auntie Byrl’s Attic (north of Virginia), admiring the lady slippers (plants)” or “they may be on their way to New York or a Neil Diamond concert in the Cities or a trip to the Wood Tick Theater in Akeley (Minnesota).” The women have attended numerous Red Hat galas – the Taconite Tootsies have hosted two in Aurora. “A cruise on the Vista Queen or a dinner luncheon on the Zephyr train or a picnic are popular events,” Hess said. “They have participated in numerous parades, making floats in the traditional Red Hat style. Poodle skirts and bobby socks took them to a ‘50s and ‘60s gala in Mahnomen. These girls have even entertained at some galas as well as at hospitals and nursing homes. Of course, we cannot leave out shopping and lunches!”
As the group looks back at their “happenings record,” Hess said, “One year we had 52 events. Let’s just say no grass grows under our feet.
“We have shared a lot of fun and good laughs and of course, tears and compassion. It has been a great journey and we are not done yet. Our wheels are still turning!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.