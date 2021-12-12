Taconite plants heat up 2021 production

Northeastern Minnesota taconite plants crushed it in 2021.
The six plants are projected to produce about 38.7 million tons of iron ore pellets for the year, according to the Minnesota Department of Revenue Minerals Tax Office.
“This year there were a lot of good things that occurred,” Kelsey Johnson, Iron Mining Association of Minnesota president said. “There was no slowdown in auto demand even with the chip shortage or in the purchase of appliances and in energy-related industries. Steelmakers were producing as much steel as possible and prices climbed along with demand increases and supply.”
If weather holds stable over the last few weeks of December, production for the year will be about 8.6 million tons higher than 2020 when 30.1 million tons of iron ore pellets were produced.
It’s a major step forward for the six plants following the 2020 nationwide economic downturn.
Domestic iron ore pellet and steel prices reached record highs in 2021.
That brought record profits for iron ore and steelmakers and huge profit sharing checks for tens of thousands steelworkers.
The demand for steel was reflected in the production of iron ore pellets at the six plants, the raw material used to make steel in blast furnaces.
“I think the big thing is all the plants are going wide open,” John Arbogast, United Steelworkers (USW) District 11 staff representative said. “Until recently, the price of pellets was going strong and the price of hot-rolled steel has been high. Everyone is running as hard as they can.”
U.S. Steel’s Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron, North America’s largest taconite, paved the way in 2021 as it does every year.
Minntac Mine will produce an estimated 13.6 million tons of iron ore pellets, according to the Minnesota Department of Revenue Minerals Tax Office.
Hibbing Taconite Co., majority owned by Cleveland-Cliffs with U.S. Steel holding minority ownership, is second in production quantity at a projected 7.2 million tons.
U.S. Steel’s Keetac plant in Keewatin is expected to finish the year with production of about 5.3 million tons.
It would be Keetac’s highest yearly total since 2004 when the plant, formerly owned by National Steel Corp., produced 5,343,915 tons.
“It’s pretty much business as usual here,” Jake Friend, USW Local 2260 president at Keetac said. “Everything is clipping along here. As long as the prices of steel and pellets stay strong, we should be good for the foreseeable future.”
Hibbing Taconite Co. is a slightly different story.
With the facility’s crude ore supply set to run out by 2025, Hibbing Taconite workers remain concerned about near-term production levels and the long-term future of the plant.
With a different blend of ore, it’s possible that crude ore life could be extended to 2027, Chris Johnson, USW Local 2705 president at Hibbing Taconite said.
However, at this point, uncertainty remains about the future of the operation, he said.
“We’re projected to make 6.4 million tons next year, but my members are skeptical because they hear lots of rumors running around about the future of Hibbing Taconite,” Johnson said. “And it depends on what the state is going to do with the Essar property.”
As always, iron ore pellet production is hard to predict from year to year.
Harsh weather, an economic downturn, and a year of labor contract negotiations in 2022, could all impact production. World events and the level of steel imports can also change the picture quickly.
Through the first ten months of 2021, total and finished steel imports were up 38.5 percent and 39.6 percent respectively, according to the American Iron & Steel Institute (AISI).
At that pace, a total of 31.8 million net tons of steel including 22.8 million net tons of finished steel would be imported into the United States in 2021, up 44.6 percent and 41.4 percent compared to 2020, according to AISI.
However, industry officials remain optimistic.
The Minnesota Department of Revenue Minerals Tax Office forecasts 2022 iron ore pellet production to be about the same as 2021.
And others concur.
“Signs are that demand will remain strong,” Kelsey Johnson said. “There were a lot of people who wanted cars this year who couldn’t get them and appliance and home improvement sales could improve. I anticipate because of the infrastructure bill that structural steel and steel pipes will be in demand, so iron ore will be in demand.”
Although world iron ore prices have dipped to about $106 a ton from just above $200 a ton earlier in the year, Arbogast is also optimistic.
“Everyone that is a lot smarter than me or you think it’s going to continue into next year,” Arbogast said.
