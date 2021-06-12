For the second time in five months, northeastern Minnesota taconite plants have had to cut back on electricity usage.
With unusual heat blanketing the midwest and high demand for electricity expected, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) on Thursday asked large users across the midwest to reduce electrical consumption.
Northeastern Minnesota taconite plants idled processing equipment to help reduce electricity demand.
“We were notified by Minnesota Power that a temporary power reduction was needed to balance power requirements due to the hot weather,” Amanda Malkowski, United States Steel Corp. spokeswoman said. “We safely shed power by an orderly temporary idling of several Concentrator lines. The curtailment period has ended.”
Hot temperatures across the midwest, resulting in high demand for electricity and forced generation outages, triggered the event.
MISO, which delivers electric power across 15 states and into Manitoba, issued a Maximum Generation Emergency Event from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday. A Maximum Generation Emergency Warning was also issued from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
“Part of that step included directing market participants to implement load modifying resources,” Brandon Morris, MISO advisor – strategic communications said via email.
MISO's hot weather alert was terminated at 11 p.m. Thursday.
Anytime northeastern Minnesota taconite plants need to slow down puts a crimp in the production of iron ore pellets, the raw material used to make the nation's steel.
Northeastern Minnesota taconite plants are the region's largest users of electric power. The mines and processing plants operate 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
With steel in high demand across the nation, the six taconite plants are in the midst of what's shaping up to be what could be a record-setting year for iron ore pellet production.
However, it's the second time since February that the plants have been asked to curtail electricity use.
During a February 2021 “polar vortex,” the plants were also asked to reduce usage.
“While we all agree that cleaner and greener energy on our system is necessary, we need to also be mindful of the affordability and reliability of our electric grid,” Kelsey Johnson, Iron Mining Association of Minnesota president said. “At a time when iron mines are on pace to surpass record production, it's dangerous for our state that baseload energy is not there when we need it the most.”
Minnesota Power provides electricity to the six taconite plants. MISO distributes electricity throughout the midwest via the bulk power transmission system.
When MISO issues a request for lower power consumption, electric utilities respond.
Frank Fredrickson, Minnesota Power vice president – customer experience, said MISO issues a reduction request when the electricity load is higher than expected.
Customers such as taconite plants sign up for a specific level of service at discounted rates under which the facilities can cut back to a lower level of electrical service when demand is high, Fredrickson said.
Reducing power consumption helps preserve reliability for everyone on the electrical grid, according to Minnesota Power.
In a report about the February event, MISO said such conditions are increasing in frequency across all seasons. Sufficient generation needs to be available at all times, resource planning needs to be refined, transmission capacity improved, and new technologies key in improving real-time control room decisions, according to MISO.
Meanwhile, Great River Energy, which provides electricity to rural cooperatives in northeastern Minnesota, also had high demand Thursday, according to Tami Zaun, Lake Country Power public relations coordinator.
There were no issues with power supply, although Lake Country Power asked members to voluntarily conserve energy, Zaun said. Great River Energy and Lake Country Power are also tied into the MISO system.
Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. which operates four taconite plants in northeastern Minnesota, did not respond to requests for comment.
