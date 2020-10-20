Suspect in custody in connection with Eveleth shooting

EVELETH — A Monday morning shooting led to a manhunt on the Iron Range ending with the suspect in custody later that night.
Around 6 p.m. Monday, Jamar Maurice Smith, 29, was taken into custody in the 800 block of 12th St. N. in Virginia through a joint effort of the Eveleth Police Department, Virginia Police Department, St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department and Minnesota State Patrol.
“Smith was transported to the Virginia St. Louis County Jail,” stated Eveleth Police Chief Tim Koivunen in an updated press release, pending charges.
The Mesabi Tribune typically doesn’t name suspects until they are formally charged, however, Smith’s name was published in a previous story about the ongoing manhunt.
Authorities were looking for Smith in connection with the Monday morning shooting at the Eveleth Subway.
He was believed to be driving a new gray Jeep Sports Utility Vehicle with Pennsylvania license plates and Koivunen warned at the time that he was believed to be “armed and dangerous.” Smith is from the Duluth/Superior area.
Assisting in the apprehension of Smith was K-9 Teddy and Officer Nick Grivna.
The Virginia Police Department posted information on its Facebook page on Monday, saying “The suspect subsequently fled on foot but quickly realized his error when K-9 Teddy and Officer Grivna got involved in the foot chase. Teddy (Theodore) was deployed and brought the foot chase to a prompt end by apprehending the shooting suspect!”
The post, accompanied by a photo of Grivna and a ferocious-looking Teddy, concluded, “Good boy Teddy!!!! The citizens of the Iron Range can feel safer tonight knowing this suspect is off the streets!!!”
Also involved on the scene was Eveleth’s K-9, Bear, who was not deployed, said Koivunen over email Tuesday.
“This is yet another incident to show how crucial K-9’s play a part in public safety,” he said. “This incident also displays how a collaborative effort between area agencies continues in our area of the Iron Range.”
•••
According to the Eveleth Police Department, at 10:20 a.m Monday, St. Louis County dispatch received a call of a shooting in the parking lot of the Eveleth Subway, located at 551 Hat Trick Avenue.
“It was reported a black male shot into a white Pontiac parked outside the restaurant,” the police department reported. “The male suspect had been observed approaching the vehicle on foot from the area of a business to the south of the Subway.”
The suspect was described as “a black male, mid to late 20s, shoulder length dreadlocks, possibly wearing grey sweatpants and a dark blue sweatshirt with an unknown logo on the front.”
The white Pontiac left the scene, but was stopped by law enforcement on the northbound Highway 53 near the Highway 135 Bridge. In the vehicle was a female driver and male passenger, who was bleeding from the head.
The male passenger was transported to the emergency room at Essentia Hospital Virginia, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the head. In a follow-up email Monday afternoon, Koivunen said the injury was “non-life threatening.”
“The female driver sustained minor injuries after reportedly being assaulted by the male suspect,” according to the release.
The suspect, Smith, was allegedly known to the victims.
Koivunen thanked the public for their assistance in the incident.
Responding agencies included: Eveleth Police Department, St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department, Gilbert Police Department, Virginia Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol.
