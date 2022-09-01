In case you hadn't noticed, mornings are starting to feel a bit crisp again.
Just wait.
Another bitter cold and snowy northeastern Minnesota winter may be ahead.
At least according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.
“Depending on where you live, this will be the best of winters or memorable for all the wrong reasons,” Janice Stillman, The Old Farmer's Almanac editor said on the almanac's web site. “One half of the country will deal with bone-chilling cold and loads of snow, while the other half may feel like winter never really arrives.”
Most of the United States will be colder than normal this winter, but summer of 2023 will be mostly warmer than usual, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.
Well, just like clockwork, winter always arrives in northeastern Minnesota.
But this one could be a doozy, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.
Winter temperatures are predicted to be colder than normal across much of the country between the East Coast and the Rockies and greater than normal snowfall from the northern Plains into eastern Washington, says the almanac.
“Winter temperatures will be below normal, with the coldest periods in late November, early December, early and late January and mid-February,” the almanac said of the Upper Midwest. “Precipitation and snowfall will be below normal in the east and above normal in the west. The snowiest periods will be in late November, early and late December, and early and late March.”
If you're not a big fan of the Old Farmer's Almanac, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) National Weather Service has its own winter prediction.
La Nina, a weather pattern characterized by unusually cold temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean, is expected to continue, especially in early winter, according to the National Weather Service.
La Nina causes the jet stream to move northward and to weaken over the eastern Pacific, according to NOAA.
During La Nina, the south sees warmer and drier conditions than usual while the north and Canada tend to be wetter and colder, according to NOAA.
“During the past month, below-average sea surface temperatures expanded across the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean,” the National Weather Service stated in its Aug. 11 Climate Prediction Center update. “The weekly Nino indices indicated renewed cooling.”
“La Nina is expected to continue with a chance of it decreasing during the winter,” Jonathan Wolfe, National Weather service meteorologist in Duluth said. “After that, we are heading back toward a more normal path.”
“Winter for much of the Midwest and along the East Coast is best described as 'Shivery and Snowy,' the almanac said. “The eastern half of the U.S. should brace for potentially record-breaking cold to define the season. This frigid forecast extends to the Deep South and Texas, which could see mercury diving as much as 8 degrees Fahrenheit below normal.”
Meanwhile, winter temperatures will be milder than normal across eastern Maine, from the Rockies to the West Coast, and in Alaska and Hawaii, according to the almanac.
Precipitation will be above normal from Maine to southeastern Virginia, in Florida, and from the lower Great Lakes into Missouri, says the almanac.
