Supporting the Community

Sara Schlosser, Amanda Yapuncich and Katherine Dinsmore paint a section of the Lyric Theater store front while several other members of the Blue Cross volunteer crew work on other areas of the building Thursday. The employees were part of a Blue Cross program allowing staff to work on nonprofit volunteer projects as part of their effort to support the community.

 Mark Sauer

