DEER RIVER — As the door closed to large animal health services at one Grand Rapids veterinary clinic, Sunset Reins Equine Center opened that proverbial other door.
Owners Sally Evans, Holly Hron and Amanda Wright along with Darryl Evans, Ken Anderson, Ted Hron, Garret and John Wright spent many hours building the center, located between Cohasset and Deer River.
The equine facility, which serves clients from across the Iron Range and beyond, was designed and built on land that has been owned by the family for over a century.
“Sunset Reins means so much more to us than being a business. This is the farm where my grandparents lived and my dad (Ken Anderson) grew up. His love for horses is obvious when he talks of times when the ‘big drafts’ would be hitched up for work here on the farm,” said Sally Evans. “We feel very blessed to be able to provide a place where horses can receive the best possible care to help them live a long, comfortable life.”
Sally, Holly, and Amanda also expressed gratitude to another key person, their uncle Len, who they say really shaped their lives and who they are.
“This wouldn’t have been possible without him,” Sally added.
The owners’ focus at Sunset Reins is on the overall health, fitness, and rehabilitation of horses. Holly Hron earned her Associate in Applied Science Degree in Veterinary Technology through the Duluth Business University in 2010 and is a Certified Veterinary Technician and Certified Equine Rehabilitation Assistant.
Amanda Wright received her Bachelor’s Degree in Exercise Physiology through the College of St. Scholastica in 2013 and has also earned her certification in Equine Rehabilitation. Ted Hron provides skilled farrier care through Ted’s Farrier Service. Holly, Amanda, and Ted are dedicated to learning and regularly attend continuing education.
Sunset Reins is serving equines just as designed. The bright and airy heated barn has four safe, roomy stalls. An indoor arena is attached, and an outdoor arena sits adjacent to the building. A set of sturdy stocks in the treatment area help assure the safety of professionals and their patients. Storage for rehabilitation items and tack, an office, and a wash stall round out the amenities of the facility.
The facility is also available to local and traveling equine professionals. “We’ve had a vision for quite some time about providing a place where we can help horses and their owners in a variety of ways. While we have a passion for equine rehabilitation, we’re really excited to get to work with other professionals, creating a well-rounded team,” Wright said.
The Center has a core belief in facilitating cooperation between practitioners. Three local, independent veterinarians, Dr. Bill Treichel, Dr. Briana Selleck, and Dr. Melanie Jackson all have embraced the opportunity to see patients at Sunset Reins.
“The combined experience of the staff and the professionals they work with provides unique benefits, and multiple disciplines in one place,” explained Dr. Treichel. Dr. Selleck said, “I am most excited about the atmosphere of Sunset Reins Equine Center. It fosters a team-oriented environment and is a place for community horse owners to come together.”
“Sunset Reins also offers the benefit of boarding for medical management care,” said Dr. Jackson. “For example, staff can provide care to a patient with significant injuries, wounds, or conditions under the direct instruction and supervision of a veterinarian. These often-intense cases require frequent or difficult treatment that an owner may not be able to do on the farm or at the boarding facility.”
Treichel gave an example of a horse that is diagnosed and sick with Lyme disease. One treatment available is daily intravenous administration of antibiotics, which would present a real challenge for most owners. The owner could board the horse for the duration of the treatment and staff would be able to treat the horse effectively.
“Sunset Reins Equine Center provides a level of safety and consistency that is often difficult to achieve on the farm,” Selleck said.
She continued, “It has been extremely difficult to provide quality lameness support and sports medicine with our harsh weather conditions. Every horse looks lame when it’s below zero, and it isn’t safe for human or horse to perform a lameness exam on icy ground. Sunset Reins offers a controlled, indoor environment with both soft and hard ground so lameness exams can be performed no matter what the weather is outside.”
Treichel, owner of Paw and Hoof Veterinary Services PLLC, has several days available to see patients. He enjoys working with equines, and offers appointments for health and wellness care, minor injuries, treatment of conditions and basic dentistry services.
Selleck, owner of 317 Equine Care, also has appointments available. While she is particularly interested in lameness and rehabilitation, she also has an interest in preventative and wellness care. She enjoys client education — be it about exercises to help core strength or how to help horses in different emergency situations.
Jackson, owner of North Star Mobile Veterinary Services PLLC, provides basic wellness and illness care for equine and small ruminant patients, and has a special interest and certification in chiropractic care for animals.
Sunset Reins Equine Center is located at 24339 County Road 197 in Deer River. Interested clients may contact either Sunset Reins or the individual veterinarian of their choice. More contact information and details on offerings at Sunset Reins Equine Center may be found at www.sunsetreinequine.com or by calling the Center at 218-999-5141.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.