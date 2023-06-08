The Sunrise Lybba Deli in Hibbing is continuing its long term operations under new ownership.
Employee Mark Olberg cleans the food preparation surfaces in the back of Hibbing’s Sunrise Lybba Deli. The business is continuing under new ownership.
The industrial kitchen at Sunrise Lybba Deli in Virginia turns out thousands of pounds of fresh made product each year.
Cases of freshly made pasta fill the work area of Sunrise Lybba Deli in Hibbing waiting to be shipped to retail locations across the region including the Twin Cities.
Employee Kate Riggle bags the Hibbing businesses signature pasta Wednesday at the Sunrise Lybba Deli in Hibbing.
The retail and customer seating area of Hibbing’s Sunrise Lybba Deli. The long time Hibbing business is continuing under new ownership.
HIBBING—A legacy business on First Avenue is now under new ownership in Hibbing.
Mikal Brown and Melissa Brown recently purchased the Sunrise Lybba Deli and Apartments at 2135 First Avenue from its longtime owners Mary and Tom Forti, who operated the business since the 1970s.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.