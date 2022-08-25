Friends Nolan Akstulewicz, Michael French, Izaiah Alto, Burton Durbahn, Grady Knapper, Kaden Idso and Aidan Akstulewicz enjoyed Tuesday’s late August summer weather by enjoying the floating dock and rope swing at the Buhl Pit. The boys took turns diving off the dock or swinging into the cool water from the lake’s rope swing.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments