Amphitheater set for outdoor concerts

Live music is coming to the amphitheater at Minnesota Discovery Center this summer in Chisholm.

 Photo Submitted

Live music is making a comeback in the outdoor amphitheater at Minnesota Discovery Center this summer.

MDC, now in its 46th year of operations, is joining with the Reif Arts Council with more than 40 years of experience presenting touring artist events, to present a series of shows.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments