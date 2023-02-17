Live music is making a comeback in the outdoor amphitheater at Minnesota Discovery Center this summer.
MDC, now in its 46th year of operations, is joining with the Reif Arts Council with more than 40 years of experience presenting touring artist events, to present a series of shows.
Through this newly formed partnership, the summer concert series lineup at MDC will feature: Mason Dixon Line/Born on the Bayou: A tribute to the music of Creedence Clearwater Revival on Saturday, June 3; platinum selling supergroup Blackhawk on Thursday, June 15; and rockers Hairball on Friday, Sept. 8.
“I’m just excited to find a way to revitalize and bring life back into the amphitheater and for the community to have live music once again,” MDC Executive Director Donna Johnson said.
Johnson said in addition to the three concerts that are in partnership with the Reif Center, on Aug. 18 the band Wild Horses, which debuted last year, is performing. MDC is also hosting the Northshore Philharmonic Orchestra on July 27 and the Tamburitzans on Aug. 10, she noted.
“This partnership creates a unique chance to present amazing talent right here in northern Minnesota at a truly stunning venue,” Shantel Dow, Reif Executive Director said in the press release. “We do have two beautiful indoor theaters in Grand Rapids, but we are missing a dedicated space for large outdoor concerts, so the Discovery Center is a perfect fit. With 1600+ seats, ample parking, full concessions, and a fully functional stage and tech area, it allows us to up our game in terms of the artists we present.”
In the 80s and 90s the amphitheater—at what was then Ironworld—hosted a variety of musicians and groups, including country stars Waylon Jennings and Joe Diffie.
Johnson said MDC has a display of photos of the wide array of talent that has played there throughout the years, and is looking forward to growing this photo collection as new artists take to the stage through the agreement with the Reif Center.
“We couldn’t have a better partner to work with to bring a consistent line up of musical performances back to the amphitheater stage,” Johnson said. “The Minnesota Discovery Center’s 660-acre campus is well suited to accommodate large crowds and the amphitheater has a long history of wowing concert goers and musicians alike with its unique setting and architecture. As a nonprofit, this partnership will help us maximize our ability to bring back large concerts to the amphitheater by utilizing the industry experience of the Reif and combining the promotional resources of both organizations to amp up the entertainment opportunities we offer, starting June of 2023.”
Tickets for all three of the concerts in the summer series are on sale now at www.reifcenter.org (buy tickets to all three and save 10% on your order, use
code SAVE10). More information on other MDC events is available online at mdc.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.