Sugar Shack survives first year amid challenges

VIRGINIA — Erin Powell knew the first several years of starting a small business would be difficult.
But the mother of six and former paraprofessional, whose initial step into the bakery business was selling custom-decorated sugar cookies from her Virginia home, had no idea just how challenging her first year running a commercial shop would be.
“If we can make it through this, we can do it,” she concluded.
The Sugar Shack survived its inaugural year, despite opening on the cusp of a global pandemic. It pulled through, even after having to close temporarily due to public health restrictions just months after launching.
“It was so unexpected,” Powell said on a recent day, seated at a table at her bakery, located inside the Uptown Virginia Mall, formerly called the Thunderbird Mall.
The business owner could never have guessed she would be in a face-off with a pandemic so soon after opening her bakery there in November 2019.
Just months later, when Minnesota Gov. Tim Waltz ordered restaurants, bars, coffee shops and other businesses to close to dine-in customers as of 5 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day of last year to slow the spread of COVID-19, the bakery was forced to cease business as usual.
“Everyone was teary-eyed” last March 17, Powell said of her staff, who had prepared all sorts of green-hued baked goods for its first St. Paddy’s. The holiday was a dismal day for so many businesses across the state.
The “unknown” was frightening, she said.
The Sugar Shack crew was in a much more celebratory mood on this year’s St. Patrick’s Day. Employees were in a far better place mentally, and Powell felt lucky to still be operating her dream bakery.
She saw hope for the future, a real chance to fulfill her visions for the business, including one day expanding to additional locations.
In the more immediate future, however, Powell is excited to soon start serving 20 flavors of hard-scoop ice cream at the adjacent store space in the mall.
Still, it’s not all rainbows — nothing like the pretty rainbow-shaped sugar cookies with puffy icing clouds that were baked and decorated for the mid-march holiday.
But with the continued support of customers, Powell is yet reaching for her pot of gold.
During the height of COVID-19 business restrictions last spring, Powell had to temporarily lay off most of her staff. Only she and few others continued baking to complete custom online orders, which were still allowed with curbside delivery.
Some of her children — who range from elementary school-aged to young adults — assisted, running orders out to vehicles. And they made the best of it, incorporating good-naturedness whenever possible, such as the time one of the kids dashed deliveries out the door dressed in a dinosaur costume.
But it was a big step back for the business — and rather reminiscent of how the bakery had begun. Powell had opened The Sugar Shack Co., at the mall after outgrowing her home business that centered on her famous three-eighths-inch-thick sugar cookies decorated with royal frosting and intricate, custom designs.
Powell said none of her staff received unemployment during the shut-down, nor did the bakery qualify for COVID-19 financial aid because it was such a new business.
“This virus is absolutely devastating for everyone, but especially for small business,” Powell wrote in a Facebook post on March 16, 2020. “So many of us rely on weekly sales to pay our bills. These small businesses don’t always have a stockpile of money sitting in the bank like big-name businesses.”
Rent and utilities still had to be paid, regardless of the lost income.
Powell said she was grateful her husband, Greg Powell, has a job at Minntac to help keep their large family afloat.
Coronavirus restrictions were extended several times, the bakery grappled on with small custom orders, and everyone breathed a sigh of relief when at the beginning of June the business was able to open to foot traffic once again when restrictions were loosened.
The Sugar Shack sustained itself through the summer via sales of baked goods and a small selection of hard-scoop ice cream. Powell supplemented the business by bringing baked items to farmer markets in outlying towns. And she attended ReVive Virginia’s first-ever Food Truck Festival in September, where she sold so much cotton candy the machine broke.
The bakery also had a good fall and holiday season, she said. Staff baked thousands of sugar and assorted cookies to fill custom orders, the bakery case and Christmas cookie platters.
And the popularity of hot cocoa bombs was profitable for the little shop. “We couldn’t keep them stocked,” Powell said of the balls of chocolate with a center of marshmallows and hot cocoa mix that “explode” and create a cup of cocoa when mixed with steamed milk. A few employees were hired just to make the cocoa bombs, and they worked at it “like little elves,” Powell smiled.
The bakery celebrated National Hot Cocoa Day in January with a selection of cocoa bomb flavors including cookies and cream, strawberry, birthday cake, mocha and s’mores. Special heart-shaped cocoa bombs were designed, as well, in time for Valentine’s Day.
After January, however, business began to slow, Powell noted. The bakery took a hit in traffic recently when the mall lost another longtime business, Christopher & Banks.
People are still being cautious about COVID-19, and there’s simply not the same amount of patrons frequenting the mall.
Yet, The Sugar Shack has hired a few additional teenagers to work afternoons, bringing the staff up to seven part- and full-time workers, said Powell, who has been known to work at the bakery until 1 a.m., returning later the same morning to continue with her labor of love.
Pandemic struggles and all, the bakery is starting to outgrow its current space. Everything is made from scratch, on-site, using whole ingredients, including cookies, brownies, cake pops, scones, bars, doughnuts, muffins, sandwich cookies, all six rotating flavors of cupcakes featured each week, and Saturday morning caramel rolls.
Banana pudding and carrot cake bars have been exceptionally in demand lately, Powell said. Shack staff also bake and design custom cakes.
“The mall has been so generous. They don’t want us to leave,” she said. But an online poll of customers showed a desire for “front-door access.” There has also been interest from other cities, including Duluth, for Sugar Shack locations.
Powell said she is concentrating, first, on finding a new spot in Virginia to move her main store, where she could also expand on her meal offerings. The bakery currently runs a home-cooked lunch special each week, and Powell would like to add breakfast options, along with more specialty coffees.
In the meantime, she is looking forward to the ice cream addition, “coming soon,” which will feature Cedar Crest and Bridgeman’s brands and homemade waffle cones.
Her original plan for the adjacent store space was to host “cookie socials” and cookie-making kids birthday parties. Perhaps that can still be part of the business one day, Powell said.
The ice cream shop — offering air-conditioned seating for customers to enjoy the sweet treats — will have extended evening hours, and Powell plans to offer a small selection of baked goods there, as well as apparel and gifts.
She is also bringing back her gourmet cotton candy, with flavors ranging from bacon to jalapeño to gingerbread.
And Powell plans to attend all of this year’s food truck events in downtown Virginia, set for June 19, Sept. 18, and Nov. 20. She’s even considering purchasing a truck to take her baked goods on the road.
“There was a lot of bad in 2020, but also a lot of good,” she said.
This March 16 she composed another Facebook post.
“One year ago today my new business got flipped upside down,” it reads. “After being open only four months I was forced to close. Things have still been a daily struggle but I’m still trying to fight my way. I have a dream and I still want to fulfill it. I love my bakery. I love my customers who keep coming back or the ones who drive from other towns to see us. It is much appreciated. My business is unique and I want to bring a piece of hospitality to your table.”
Those regular customers and Facebook followers are noticed and cherished, Powell added.
The past year when small businesses everywhere similarly suffered hardships, the bakery owner took the opportunity to also collaborate with other local new businesses, including Loonies coffee shop on Chestnut Street, which sold some of her baked goods, and the pop-up shop, Amazing Grace, which has a store in Hibbing and spent a short time at the Virginia mall.
“I’d like to do more of that,” she said.
“It’s been a very emotional year, but we’ve pushed through,” Powell said, adding that thankfully none of her staff or family was infected with COVID. “I still love coming to work. I’m proud of myself.”
Powell’s first year as a commercial business taught her so much, especially how to survive amid challenges.
“I’ve learned what small business is,” she said.
It’s not always as rosy as the rosettes adoring her decorative cupcakes. But making people happy, one sugary treat at time — well, it sure is sweet.
Current hours at The Sugar Shack are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
