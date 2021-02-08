Subzero sledding

Eleven-year-old Michael Burnes gets a flying start while his friend August Brown, 8, scrambles to keep up as the boys braved subzero temperatures Monday afternoon to go sledding in Eveleth. Temperatures are expected to stay below zero for the next week.

 Mark Sauer

