Hibbing High School student council members unload boxes of donated school supplies Thursday afternoon during the group's annual "Stuff the Bus" event. The donated supplies will be available for low income students to make sure they have the needed tools for the upcoming school year.
Hibbing High School student council members sort through and organize donated school supplies Thursday afternoon during the group's annual "Stuff the Bus" event. The donated supplies will be available for low income students to make sure they have the needed tools for the upcoming school year.
Hibbing High School student council members unload boxes of donated school supplies Thursday afternoon during the group's annual "Stuff the Bus" event. The donated supplies will be available for low income students to make sure they have the needed tools for the upcoming school year.
Mark Sauer
Hibbing High School student council members sort through and organize donated school supplies Thursday afternoon during the group's annual "Stuff the Bus" event. The donated supplies will be available for low income students to make sure they have the needed tools for the upcoming school year.
Hibbing High School student council members unload boxes of donated school supplies Thursday afternoon during the group’s annual “Stuff the Bus” event. The donated supplies will be available for low income students to make sure they have the needed tools for the upcoming school year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.