STUDYING THE GREAT OUTDOORS

Marquette Catholic School students measure straps which will be attached to five gallon buckets which will be used as ice fishing seats and backpacks during an outdoors study class Monday afternoon. The students will use the packs they are making in January for an ice fishing school trip.

Marquette Catholic School students measure straps which will be attached to five gallon buckets which will be used as ice fishing seats and backpacks during an outdoors study class Monday afternoon. The students will use the packs they are making in January for an ice fishing school trip.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments