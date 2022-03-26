CHISHOLM – A local non-profit is playing an active role in bringing awareness to the topics of underage alcohol consumption and drinking and driving to students at Chisholm High School.
Students had an opportunity last week to try out Fatal Vision Goggles, alcohol impairment simulation goggles. The event was coordinated by Chisholm KIDS PLUS with the assistance of Chisholm Police Officer Bill Purdy, who is a former Chisholm School Resource Officer.
Chisholm KIDS PLUS Executive Director Cristina Griffith said the Fatal Vision Goggles are one of the activities the non-profit does throughout the school year aimed at reducing underage drinking, and is funded by a Sober Truth on Preventing (STOP) Underage Drinking grant, offered through the Center for Substance Abuse Prevention (CSAP).
Chisholm KIDS PLUS is in the third year of the four-year cycle for the STOP grant. In addition to the Fatal Vision Goggles, other items KIDS PLUS uses to fund include: The Truth About Drugs program presented in the eighth grade health classes at Chisholm HIgh School, alcohol compliance checks, posters and billboards displayed in the school and community containing messages at preventing underage consumption, and more. In cooperation with Keyboard Liquor, KIDS PLUS conducts a Sticker Shock campaign whereby students involved with the KIDS PLUS Youth in Prevention program place tags on alcohol containers, typically before holiday break in the winter, and again in the spring around prom and graduation, encouraging adults to refrain from providing alcohol to persons under the age of 21. The Sticker Shock campaign was disrupted the past couple of years due to COVID, Griffiths noted.
The goal of the STOP program is to prevent and reduce alcohol use among youth and adults ages 12-20 in communities throughout the United States, according to information found on its website.
“The activities that are implemented in the project will aim to address community norms regarding alcohol use by youth, reduce opportunities for underage drinking by limiting youth access to alchohol, create changes in underage drinking enforcement efforts, address penalties for underage use, and/or reduce the prevalance of negative consequences associated with underage drinking (e.g., motor vehicle crashes, sexual assaults). In addition, applicants will build on strategic plans that were developed under a DFC grant,” it states on the website.
Underage Drinking Facts
Suicide and death — nearly half of all teen suicides each year and more than half of adolescent deaths in Minnesota involve alcohol.
Traffic crashes, injuries and deaths — one-third of all traffic fatalities among 16 to 19-year olds are caused by drinking and driving.
Violence, sexual assaults and date rape — drinkers are more prone to injuries due to violence; and two-thirds of sexual assaults and date rapes among teens and college students are alcohol related.
Withdrawal, depression and emotional/psychological difficulties.
School delinquency, failure and dropout.
Alcohol dependence — those who begin drinking at age 15 are four times more likely than those who begin at age 21 to develop alcohol dependence.
A DWI offense can result in one year in jail, $3,000 fine, loss of driving privileges, legal costs and increased insurance rates. A DWI stays on a person’s record for a minimum of 15 years.
A citation for underage drinking and driving (less than .08) can cost $700 and/or 90 days in jail, result in loss of driving privileges for 30 days, and remain on a person’s record for 15 years. A second violation will result in loss of driving privileges for 180 days.
Trying to purchase alcohol with a fake ID can result in loss of driving privileges for at least 90 days and a fine.
~ MInnesota Department of Traffic Safety
