EVELETH/VIRGINIA — Building construction students at Rock Ridge will forever be associated with the new facilities now under construction.
The students have spent just more than two months constructing a 20-x-40 foot baseball storage building from the ground up adjacent to the new varsity baseball field.
“What a great opportunity for our students to be on a live construction site and get to build this. They’ll be able to see their name on the wall of this building and all the future builds that are planned for this. It’s just incredible,’’ said Willie Spelts, School-Work coordinator at Rock Ridge.
“To actually build something that’s going to be here forever is kind of cool. A little bit of their legacy is this building and working on this site,’’ instructor Greg Foster said at the site Monday morning.
Once the concrete foundation was in, the students framed the walls, sheathed the walls, framed in the overhangs for the roof, sheathed the roofing, shingled the building and installed soffits and siding. The interior finishing included installing OSB on the walls and tin sheeting on the ceilings before hanging the garage door.
“We’d never have this big of an experience in the classroom,’’ Foster said. “This is more real world skills.’’
More facilities will be constructed in the spring quarter of the year and also in the following three years.
Foster said plans in the spring call for the students to build two 10-by-50 foot softball dugouts, which are “pretty good-sized dugouts’’ with storage built into them. “It’s a pretty good project for them in quarter four.’’
The following year the students will build two more dugouts at the varsity baseball field and later build a 28-by-46 foot storage building at the new stadium site, “which will be a good challenge,’’ he added.
Year three will include two JV/varsity softball dugouts and two JV baseball dugouts. In year four, the students will build two elevated press boxes at the varsity fields, along with some observation decks, Foster said.
“We’ve got a lot of stuff to do.’’
Getting the on-site project-based learning is better than teaching inside at the school, as well, he added. “Relating to careers, this is what carpenters do.’’
The students’ reaction to getting a firsthand taste of the construction industry has been good.
“I think kids have really liked coming out here,’’ Foster said, even though they start school 15 minutes earlier for the class. “That’s a commitment,’’ he added, especially on the colder and rainer days.
“I think they enjoy getting out of school and being outside in the elements. It’s kind of really what construction is about’’ because the job sites are not always 68 degrees and climate controlled.
Senior Janie Potts said she kind of got thrown into the class and wasn’t interested at first. “But when I got out here it really made it interest me. This is something cool. People do this for a living, it’s really fun. Probably the funnest part for me was the roofing. That made me realize that was something I really like to do.’’
Having the state building inspector check their work every week was a little bit nerve-wracking, Potts said. “When he first did, it was a little nerve-wracking. You have to do a good job. … I’m kind of glad he gave us that feedback because if we didn’t we’d probably screw up a few places without the inspector.’’
“The quality has to be there,’’ Foster said. “We have to really be professional with this.’’
Senior Andrew Peterson was happy to get out of class and come to the site where he got a lot of skills that he’ll be able to use in the future.
Peterson will be especially proud to have his name connected to the building at the new school site. “It will be just really cool for everyone to see that we were here and did it.’’
Junior Nate Spiering said, “It was a great opportunity for any student. You get to learn a lot of real life skills. You’re actually kind of learning something useful it seems like.’’
Whether or not any of the students become carpenters, Foster said the training will come in handy when they become homeowners in the future. The future homeowners will be able to do some things for themselves instead of paying $100 an hour to someone else to come in and fix things, he stated.
“The life skills are absolutely transferable to forever,’’ Spelts said.
