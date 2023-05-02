Assumption Catholic School art instructor Becca Arnold-Sauer demonstrates to a group of kindergarten students how they can create roses and flowers to add to their projects from small flat pieces of clay.
An Assumption Catholic School kindergarten student tries out different ceramic tools to create the design they have planned into a clay mask for their ceramic unit project. Different grade levels have more advanced projects up to throwing bowls on an electric wheel.
Assumption Catholic School kindergarten students use ceramic tools to shape and form details into their clay masks during class time in Hibbing.
Mark Sauer
Mark Sauer
Mark Sauer
Mark Sauer
Mark Sauer
Mark Sauer
An Assumption Catholic School kindergarten student tries out different ceramic tools to create the design they have planned into a clay mask for their ceramic unit project. Different grade levels have more advanced projects up to throwing bowls on an electric wheel.
HIBBING—Students from kindergarten through sixth grade are nearing the end of a six week lesson on pottery at the Assumption School in Hibbing.
“It’s a medium to high range, functioning pottery,” Becca Sauer, instructor said, adding that the students also learn how to glaze their projects.
Each grade level has its own project, based on ability. In addition students can come in after school for an art club where they can try out the pottery wheel, she noted.
Principal Dave Pritschet said an Emergency Assistance to Non-Public Schools (EANS) grant was used to help cover the cost of the clay used for the pottery segment. EANS is a federal relief program approved by the Department of Education in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as described online.
The kindergarten students used tin cans to form a bowl by wrapping clay around it, and then attaching a bottom made of clay. They learned how to score the sides and bottom of their projects, using a fork, so the two pieces are easier to fuse together.
First graders created masks with additional items added on for decorations. The lessons progressed for each grade level up to the sixth grade where students assigned a vessel made on the pottery wheel and a sculpture.
Sauer said students are allowed to work on their own projects along with those that are assigned as time allows.
A variety of stamps, cut outs, and other tools are available to make their projects unique. Sauer also teaches them techniques such as making animals and flowers out of clay as add-ons.
“It doesn’t have to be cookie cutter,” she tells her students.
Kim Heise, a substitute teacher for the kindergarten class said she’s noticed how the students build on their creativity from the various sections of art throughout the year.
“Their craftiness comes out in the different art projects they do,” Heise said. “It’s structured and multi-faceted.”
Working alongside Sauer are volunteers Ms. Johnson and Ms. Hagen, who’ve helped out for the past three and four years respectively.
“I couldn’t have done it without them,” Sauer said.
