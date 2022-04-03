CHISHOLM — A teenager from Chisholm is taking a lead role in a new mentorship program being offered by an outdoors apparel company from Pennsylvania.
From the time he could walk, at roughly two years-old, Hunter Higgins has spent time in the outdoors with his dad, Mathew. The two now enjoy hunting deer, wild turkeys and waterfowl, and also fish year-round.
A freshman at Chisholm High School, Hunter is a member of the boys swim team there, and in his spare time he enjoys doing archery when he’s not hunting and fishing. He’s also exploring trap shooting with the local 4-H Club.
Three years ago, Hunter’s passion for the outdoors further developed when he started watching videos of fishing and hunting on YouTube, a change from the gaming videos that once enticed him.
“It dawned on me that since I love hunting and fishing that maybe there are some YouTube videos about those adventures,” Hunter is quoted in a post shared by WhiteTail Forensics Camo (WTFCAMO). “Once I found them, I was introduced to a whole new perspective of hunting.”
Mathew said he’s noticed that there are fewer kids hunting and fishing than when he was growing up.
“It’s not like it used to be with a whole bunch of kids into it – when I went to school all of the kids hunted.”
Hunter is living up to his name, and is following in his dad’s footsteps with a genuine love for the outdoors. About six years ago he bagged his first buck on a hunting trip to Kansas, where his father originates from.
“I was very excited — I was shaking so bad I couldn’t stand up,” he recalled.
Since last fall, he’s been sharing videos of his outdoor adventures on his own YouTube channel, “Huntsman Outdoors.”
His enthusiasm for the outdoors also led Hunter to approach manufacturers of outdoor equipment about the possibility of being field staff, promoting their gear in his videos.
Hunter recently learned he was the inspiration for a new youth mentorship program being offered by WTFCAMO, a privately owned company based out of Pennsylvania.
“They’re planning on doing monthly Zoom meetings with trained professionals for videoing and editing to help teach the youth, and to get more involved with outdoor videography,” Hunter said. “I’m the first member.”
Tim Minnich, Principal and Founder of White Tail Forensics Camo (WTFOCAMO), said he wasn’t looking at adding a youth field staff to the company that he and his son, Brenon started in November 2021.
At the end of last month the company announced it would be moving forward with its outdoor video youth mentoring program inspired by Hunter. They’ve also decided to take him up on his offer of becoming a youth field staff, where he’ll have an opportunity to purchase their merchandise at a discount to promote in his videos, Tim said.
Tim said he found Hunter’s videos reflected a genuine honesty, along with potential for growth that inspired him to develop a youth mentorship program.
Teaching kids about the outdoors and character building is nothing new for Tim, a Boy Scout troop leader for 23 years, and Brenon, who reached the rank of Eagle Scout. The two felt that by using Brenon’s professional expertise in video production, they could benefit youth who are already content creators to develop their skills.
“I really liked Hunter from the very start,” Tim said. “I could relate to when I was 15 years-old, getting into hunting and archery and my enthusiasm.“I saw videos of a young man who loves the outdoors — not just enjoys the experience, but wants to share them with others.”
Brenon explained why it was important for the company to focus on the young men and women who are already video content creators.
“The reason we are doing this is that they have already shown an interest and passion that we want to harness and help them continue to grow and develop,” Brenon is quoted in the post.
Tim said with the many negative influences, “outlandish” videos and “idiotic dares” that can commonly be found online today aimed at generating views, there can be a temptation for youth to think about going that route.
The youth mentorship program his company is offering provides a positive outlet.
“For young people that are doing their own outdoor video content and posting it, it helps develop a skill set responsible for showing hunting and fishing in an ethical manner and representing themselves as who they are,” Tim said. “I don’t want to see a character — I want to see you, connect themselves instead of a character.”
Tim said he sees potential of youth coming on board the mentoring program, and being able to communicate a story about hunting and fishing that may encourage young people, work harder to achieve success in hunting and fishing, or try a sport.
The mentoring program is being led by Brenon with 60 to 90 minute sessions on different topics. Some of the topics planned are, “finding your own voice,” “close-ups versus far away,” “telling the story, not just during the hunting and fishing and before and after,” among others.
Organizations that are field representatives for WTFCAMO are also on board with the mentorship program, and are from different states.
The WTFCAMO mentoring program is free and open to youth 13-17 who are already creating their own outdoor content. More information on the WTFCAMO youth mentorship program is available on the company’s Facebook page, or by email atl info@wtfcamo.com. Parental permission is required in order to participate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.