HIBBING — A mere four months after forming an exploratory task force, a group of community members has good news to share about milestones they’ve made in their goal of starting up a Boys & Girls Club in Hibbing by next fall.
A site, transportation and a signed agreement with the Boys & Girls Club of the Northland have been secured, according to a press release.
On Nov. 11 a formal agreement was signed whereby Hibbing’s Boys & Girls Club is positioned to be a site under the Northland Chapter of the Boys & Girls Club of America, joining established sites in Duluth, Grand Rapids/Greenway and Superior, Wis., it states.
The Hibbing School Board voiced support for creating a Boys & Girls Club in the community at its Nov. 17 meeting, according to the release.
“The Hibbing Public Schools are excited to work together with the local committee to establish a Boys & Girls Club within our community,” Hibbing School Superintendent is quoted as saying.
Aldrich went on to say, “We all recognize the growing need to support our students after the last bell rings at the end of the school day.”
The Hibbing School District issued a letter of commitment indicating it is prepared to provide, at no cost, classroom and space to the Boys & Girls Club within its schools and, also at no cost, provide Hibbing students transportation to the after-school location(s) on regularly scheduled school days.
The Boys & Girls Club of Hibbing will provide after school and summer programming for all K-12 youth.
“Boys & Girls Clubs are a place that provides young people with a safe and positive environment, supportive relationships with caring adults, and a place that recognizes kids for who they are,” Aldrich said. “The thorough and consistent mentoring provided by the Boys & Girls Club aligns perfectly with our district’s mission.”
Membership to participate in the Boys & Girls Club is nominal and no child will be turned away because of ability to pay, according to the committee.
The committee is working to secure grants, business, and individual donations to cover year one of its operating budget as well as securing pledges to cover its second-year costs. Donations are now being accepted and can be sent to P.O. Box 613 Hibbing, MN 55746.
To learn more about the Boys & Girls Club of Hibbing please feel free to email bgchibbing@gmail.com.
---
For 150 years, Boys & Girls Clubs have provided evidence-based programming that is available, affordable, and accessible to all. Programming falls under one of three pillars: academic excellence, character and leadership development, and healthy lifestyles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.