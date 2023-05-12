'Strides for Stroke' May 20 in Duluth

COOK —Strides for Stroke, the annual walk to raise awareness of the life-altering condition that each year affects 800,000 people in the United States, will be Saturday, May 20, in Duluth. Strides for Stroke walks will also be held in St. Cloud and the Twin Cities. The walk is in the Miller Hill Mall.

Taking part again this year will be stroke survivor Carl Antus of Cook and his daughter Carly Antus Wilk, along with their team of supporters. Wilk said, “Join our team—Carl’s Cowboys—or create your own! And donate to the Minnesota Stroke Association if you’re able!” To donate see: https://strokemn.org/stridesforstroke/campaigns/carls-cowboys/.

