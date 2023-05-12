'Strides for Stroke' May 20 in Duluth

COOK —Strides for Stroke, the annual walk to raise awareness of the life-altering condition that each year affects 800,000 people in the United States, will be Saturday, May 20, in Duluth. Strides for Stroke walks will also be held in St. Cloud and the Twin Cities. The walk is in the Miller Hill Mall.
Taking part again this year will be stroke survivor Carl Antus of Cook and his daughter Carly Antus Wilk, along with their team of supporters. Wilk said, “Join our team—Carl’s Cowboys—or create your own! And donate to the Minnesota Stroke Association if you’re able!” To donate see: https://strokemn.org/stridesforstroke/campaigns/carls-cowboys/.
The Minnesota Stroke Association sponsors Strides for Stroke “to honor stroke survivors and walk in solidarity with one another; it also raises stroke awareness and helps fund programs that benefit Minnesotans who live with the effects of stroke. Strides for Stroke demonstrates that stroke is not an ending. The hundreds of people walking together for a common cause is a beautiful picture of the power of community and the possibilities it represents—for survivors, their families and the people around them.”
Antus said in a story a few years ago, “I was in good health, driving a production truck at Minntac. I felt perfectly healthy. I was checking my emails. I fell and hit my head on the desk. I couldn’t get up off the floor. I thought I was clumsy. I knew my arm and leg were not working and I was in trouble.” He said, “I was lucky that I made it through. I was in St. Mary’s hospital for 10 days and at Miller-Dwan 65 days.” The stroke caused paralysis of his left arm and leg.
Strides for Stroke is “for a good cause,” Antus said. “To make people more aware of stroke in Minnesota. A person every 40 seconds in Minnesota has a stroke. Every age group can have a stroke.”
Statistics on Stroke
Minnesota Stroke Association
In the United States:
•About 795,000 Americans each year suffer a new or recurrent stroke. That means, on average, a stroke occurs every 40 seconds.
•Stroke kills about 140,000 people a year. That’s about 1 of every 20 deaths. It’s the number five cause of death behind diseases of the heart, cancer, accidents and chronic lower respiratory diseases.
•On average, every four minutes someone dies of stroke.
•About 40 percent of stroke deaths occur in males, and 60 percent in females.
•The 2011 stroke death rates per 100,000 population for specific groups were 36.2 for white males, 36.2 for white females, 55.3 for black males and 47.0 for black females.
•Americans paid about $33.6 billion in 2011 for stroke-related medical costs and disability.
•From 2012-2016, the stroke death rate was 26 percent higher in both African Americans and Asians compared to whites. The lowest stroke death rates are in Hispanic men and women.
•In 2016, approximately 2.5 percent of adults in Minnesota reported ever having had a stroke in their lifetime—over 100,000 people.
•More than five percent of all deaths in Minnesota are due to stroke, making it the sixth-leading cause of death in the state.
•In 2016, Minnesotans experienced more than 11,000 hospitalizations for acute stroke events.
•In 2015, Minnesota was ranked 11th lowest for overall stroke mortality among states.
•Minnesotans incurred $418 million in charges for inpatient hospitalizations due to stroke in 2013.
What is a Stroke?
Stroke occurs when a clogged or burst artery interrupts blood flow to the brain. This interruption of blood flow deprives the brain of needed oxygen and causes the affected brain cells to die. When brain cells die, function of the body parts they control is impaired or lost.
Types of Stroke
Stroke can be caused either by a clot obstructing the flow of blood to the brain (ischemic stroke) or by a blood vessel rupturing and preventing blood flow to the brain (hemorrhagic stroke).
Ischemic Stroke
Ischemic stroke accounts for about 87 percent of all cases. Ischemic strokes occur because of an obstruction within a blood vessel supplying blood to the brain. The underlying condition for this type of obstruction is the development of fatty deposits lining the vessel walls. This condition is called atherosclerosis.
These fatty deposits can cause two types of obstruction:
•Cerebral thrombosis refers to a thrombus (blood clot) that develops at the clogged part of the vessel.
•Cerebral embolism refers generally to a blood clot that forms at another location in the circulatory system, usually the heart and large arteries of the upper chest and neck. A portion of the blood clot breaks loose, enters the bloodstream and travels through the brain’s blood vessels until it reaches vessels too small to let it pass. A second important cause of embolism is an irregular heartbeat, known as atrial fibrillation. It creates conditions where clots can form in the heart, dislodge and travel to the brain.
Hemorrhagic Stroke
Hemorrhagic stroke accounts for about 13 percent of stroke cases. It results from a weakened vessel that ruptures and bleeds into the surrounding brain. The blood accumulates and compresses the surrounding brain tissue. The two types of hemorrhagic strokes are intracerebral hemorrhage or subarachnoid hemorrhage.
•Intracerebral refers to blood escaping from blood vessels into deep tissue.
•Subarachnoid refers to blood escaping from blood vessels on the surface of the brain into the limited area called the subarachnoid space.
The two types of weakened blood vessels that may cause hemorrhagic stroke are aneurysms and arteriovenous malformations (AVMs).
•Aneurysm is a ballooning of a weakened region of a blood vessel. If left untreated, the aneurysm continues to weaken until it ruptures and bleeds into the brain.
•Arteriovenous malformation (AVM) is a cluster of abnormally formed blood vessels. Any one of these vessels can rupture, also causing bleeding into the brain.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.