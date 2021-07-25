ELY — Friday’s thunderstorm that ripped through the Blueberry/Art Festival and the resulting damage was a scene Ellen Cashman never imagined seeing at Ely’s Whiteside Park.
“It looks like every tornado picture you’ve ever seen,’’ festival coordinator Cashman told the Mesabi Tribune Saturday. With some of the park’s big trees uprooted, it was “just like the tornadoes that you see that roll through places. It’s just awful.’’
The city’s signature summer event had just closed at 6 p.m. Friday before the storm came through, said Cashman, who is also the Ely Chamber of Commerce event director.
“Fortunately, we had most of the patrons out and most of the vendors had already closed up their tents for the day,’’ which Cashman thought ended her work day. However, she lost power at her house a short time later and started to receive text messages about the damage to the vendor booths caused by 60-70 mph winds, the loss of power and a number of downed trees and power lines.
After rushing back to the festival and seeing the damage Cashman said the community came together and started helping vendors. Wildfire fighters, who were in the area, brough chainsaws and started to remove the trees on the vendor tents, while the Police and Fire departments also provided assistance.
“Just the community really pitched in and vendors helped other vendors. Thank goodness there were no injuries that we’re aware of.’’
Cashman and many others returned to the park early Saturday and continued the cleanup effort, while also finding a way to help food, arts and craft vendors recover some of their losses.
She said arrangements were made to set up some food vendors at local businesses because they have a lot of food left to sell. Some businesses are inviting arts and crafts vendors to set up in their parking lots to sell merchandise not damaged in the storm.
“Ely’s up and running, but the hardest hit seems to be the park.’’
In addition, “once we get through cleanup mode, emergency mode, we will probably do some kind of a virtual Blueberry event for the vendors that were signed up. Cashman said the Chamber will meet as a group on Monday to figure out a way to help out the vendors even further. “We’ll have a plan to help these people.’’
Also on Saturday, the City of Ely thanked the community for allowing vendors to move to alternative locations. “The City of Ely will be waving all transient merchant and food truck licenses for the weekend.’’
Many trees were down elsewhere in the city, including one that blocked Sheridan Street. The tree was cleared from the roadway and power was “pretty much restored to most of the areas’’ as the city tried to return to some sort of normalcy.
“We’re picking up the pieces this morning.’’ Cashman said.
The storm concluded a rough year for the three-day Blueberry/Art Festival, which attracts 30,000-50,000 visitors each year. The event was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and two of three days were just wiped out in 2021.
Cashman said the first 40 years went off without any major problems and now there were two events “right in the same year almost. We’ll just have to hope for better days.’’
She also added the Harvest Moon Festival is right around the corner and is scheduled for Sept. 10-12 at Whiteside Park.
Despite being saddened by the storm’s damage, Cashman said, “the park looks amazingly better today than it did last night. The news will be brighter next week I think.’’
