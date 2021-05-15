The following article is a blending of information from several sources. The Mesaba Ore, a weekly newspaper, on February 23, 1907, reported about the problems caused by the mine for area roads. The Hibbing Daily Tribune published an article on December 2, 1973, at the time of the mine’s closure. The Chisholm Free Press on December 27, 1973, also published information about the mine and its impact. Marvin G. Lamppa’s outstanding book “Minnesota’s Iron Country” supplied information to this article. Aaron Brown’s “Minnesota Brown” website also contributed to this article about the Mighty Mahoning.
Every iron ore mine in northern Minnesota has a story or two (or more!) connected to it. There are stories of discovery, of course, but also stories of odd events, powerful men and equipment, and sometimes death.
When investigating the stories of these mines, there is one mine in particular that almost always seems to be preceded by the adjective “mighty.” That mine is the Mahoning. The MIGHTY Mahoning!
The Mahoning Mine was located a few miles almost directly west of the original town site of Hibbing, northwest of the current Hibbing. The Location attached to the mine would become one of the most permanent and lovely. Several streets with eventually over fifty houses made up the Location, along with a large schoolhouse and pretty streetlights.
The Mahoning Road led west out of the original Hibbing. This road was moved north several times as the Mahoning Mine expanded. This road served not only Mahoning Location, but other Mining Locations in the area such as Carson Lake and Stevenson, allowing them easy access into the bustling town of Hibbing. When it became obvious that the Mahoning Mine was so mighty that it would continue to expand its footprint further and further, moving and rebuilding the road was futile. Instead, the highway leading south and then west out of Hibbing became the means by which these Locations would connect with Hibbing.
The story of the Mighty Mahoning began with a railway belonging to Michigan lumbermen Ammi Wright, Charles Davis and C.W. Wells. In 1875 and 1882, they had gained titles to a vast tract of northern Minnesota white pine in public land sales. Their interest was not in what lay under the surface, only in the tall trees above the surface. Their railroad, called the Duluth and Winnipeg Railroad, connected at Swan River to the Duluth, Mississippi River and Northern Railroad. These rail lines to transport timber were making their way north from Swan River into the area north of where prospector Frank Hibbing would soon find iron ore and a town bearing his name would soon begin to grow.
But economic panic and depression soon caused the owners of the railroads to look for buyers for their land holdings. Eventually, lumberman Frederick Weyerhaeuser bought and harvested the trees, but he also was not interested in the land itself, only the trees. It would be left to James J. Hill, the “empire builder,” owner of the Great Northern Railway, to buy the railroads and the land.
Hill also set up the trust known as the Great Northern Iron Ore Properties to hold property for the railroad’s stockholders, and to assure that the ore from his properties would be hauled by his railroad.
Within the Great Northern Trust was the land that would become the Mighty Mahoning.
In 1893, the Winston-Dear Mining Company did the first stripping of the land above the Mahoning. Horses and oxen pulled the rakes and plows that tore into the ground and uprooted the stumps left over from the lumbering companies’ work. The soft hematite ore in this area did not lend itself to sinking shafts deep into the earth like in the land further to the east. Instead, layers of topsoil and rock (overburden) needed to be removed. Disbelievers called this method of mining “farming” and did not think there was enough ore to make this method worthwhile. Steam shovels, puny by today’s standards, were brought to the Range at great expense. Miners willing to work hard were in demand.
In 1895, the highest paid employee at the Mahoning Mine was the cook. For 30 days of work at 10 hours a day, he earned $85. From this pay was deducted $20 for board and $1 for the doctor. A teamster earned $46 for the same period with $18 for board and $1 for the doctor deducted. A miner who worked for 16 days on contract got $24 straight pay plus $16.20 on contract for a total of $40.20 from which was deducted $18 for board and $1 for the doctor. A locomotive engineer earned $3.35 a day for a ten-hour day. For 13 ½ days, he was paid $45.22 from which was deducted $8.70 board and $1 for the doctor.
The timber companies had gotten what they wanted from this land and were already moving further west, so more timber owners sold their mining rights to men like Frank Hibbing, Alexander Trimble, and others in the Lake Superior Iron Company – men who were very confident that there was profitable iron ore to be found in this ground. To finance their early mining, those who bought the land would, in turn, sell partial interest in potential profits in their early mines to John Rockefeller or the Oliver Iron and Steel Company or smaller independent companies.
The Mahoning Mine was just beginning to produce iron ore in 1895, along with many other mines in the central Mesabi area. It was really James J. Hill’s son Louis who convinced his father at this time that iron ore, and the moving of the mined ore on their rail lines, would be profitable. The Mahoning Mine land was of prime importance because mining men believed that this mine in particular would be a large shipper. The Hills had heard that John Rockefeller, his associates and their Consolidated Mines (what would become a part of U.S. Steel) were trying to negotiate for this property. Hill quickly closed a deal for 25,000 acres, including the Mahoning, for just over $4 million dollars.
Through the first forty years of the 20th Century, the red ore mined from the Mahoning was remarkable. Such a high quality hematite ore was rare and it seemed almost bottomless. Shipped away across the Great Lakes to the steel mills, the red ore of the Mahoning went into everything from railcars to automobiles, skyscrapers to home appliances. When America entered World War II, the sprawling Mahoning pit was searched for every pocket of hematite that could be found. The tanks, ships, guns and jeeps that worked their way across far-flung corners of Europe, North Africa, and Pacific Islands were often built from the tough ores of the Iron Range mines, including the Mighty Mahoning.
When the war ended, the Mahoning was still producing its fine hematite, although most of the high quality ore was gone from the Range. For almost another twenty-five years, the blasting and steam shovels still worked the across the Mahoning. The mine provided employment for eighty years before, on November 11, 1973, the last rail car of iron ore was shipped away.
Over 130 million tons of iron ore was dug out of the Mighty Mahoning.
But the mining wasn’t finished. The Mighty Mahoning had more to contribute. In 1974, Pickands Mather & Company as the managing agent, along with Bethlehem Steel Corporation, began to build a brand new $150 million taconite plant just north of Hibbing. The Mahoning, after all, had plenty of taconite ore. Next door to the Mahoning was the enormous Hull-Rust Mine, which had already absorbed into its footprint nearly 30 smaller mines, both underground and open pit. Now the Hull-Rust and Mahoning would join forces to begin producing great quantities of taconite.
Today, mining still continues in the area covered by the original land leases that included the Mighty Mahoning.
On July 3, 2020, in the midst of the pandemic, a small ceremony was held on an edge of the mine pit. Miners at HibTac raised a 44-star American flag to commemorate the day 125 years ago that the first shovel-full of iron ore was lifted from the Mahoning. The actual location all those years ago was 170 feet higher than the spot where the flag was raised last summer, which is well above the current pit floor. That’s a reminder of the huge amount of land that has been moved by miners over the past 125 years.
The flag was lowered at the end of the day. But the contributions of the Mighty Mahoning to people on the Iron Range, the nation, and the world never ends.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.