Sen. Tom Bakk's “Stock the Shelves,” has stepped up to the plate.
Again.
Bakk's 15th annual food shelf fundraiser collected between $80,000 and $90,000 to help more than 20 Arrowhead region food shelves.
Since the fundraiser began in 2006, it's raised close to $2 million.
Typically, the fundraiser is held in-person in the Twin Cities.
This year's fundraiser was held virtually.
“It was tougher this year because we had to do it virtually,” Bakk, of Cook, said. “And we couldn't hold the silent auction we have always had. It's a harder year.”
Each year, the fundraiser is a major boost to area food shelves.
The Quad City Food Shelf in Virginia is one of the largest recipients.
“It means a lot,” Karl Oberstar Jr., Quad City Food Shelf coordinator said. “We are the largest one. In past years, we got from $21,000 to $24,000 out of that. It's a big help.”
For every dollar the food shelf receives, it can buy $7 worth of food, Oberstar said.
In November, the Quad City Food Shelf provided food to 545 households, Oberstar said.
“It was about 1,700 mouths,” he said. “You see genuine gratitude. People are even crying. You have to see it to believe it.”
In December, the Quad City Food Shelf received $11,000 in cash donations, Oberstar said.
“People have been very, very generous to the food shelf,” Oberstar said. “They've been sending checks in. In addition to the people who give regularly, the charities and kids in school have been having food drives.”
Hunger Solutions Minnesota distributes the money from Bakk's fundraiser to each food shelf based upon the number of clients served each year.
The Salvation Army in Hibbing, Virginia, and International Falls, are also beneficiaries.
“When COVID hit, our numbers jumped,” Audra Preble, Hibbing Salvation Army case worker said. “In the first two weeks of April, we had more households than the entire month of March. But then, it kind of leveled off and we are kind of back to where we normally are.”
Through December 22, the Hibbing Salvation Army had served over 2,000 households for the year, Preble said.
As in previous years, contributions to Bakk's fundraiser came from a number of large companies that do business in northeastern Minnesota.
Among contributors are Cleveland-Cliffs, United States Steel Corp., Minnesota Power, Delta Air Lines, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Twin Metals, PolyMet, Delta Dental, Ameriprise, AT&T, and State Farm. The Minnesota Vikings also contribute each year, Bakk said.
One in eight Minnesotans are experiencing food insecurity, according to Hunger Solutions Minnesota.
Arrowhead region food shelves benefiting from the event are:
Aurora-Hoyt Lakes-Biwabik Food Shelf; Babbitt Food Shelf; Chisholm Area Food Shelf; Cook Community Food Shelf; Deer River Area Food Shelf; Elijah's Pantry in Two Harbors; Ely Area Food Shelf; Falls Hunger Coalition; Grand Marais Food Shelf; Grand Rapids Food Shelf; Hibbing Food Shelf; Hermantown Food Shelf; Northern Itasca Emergency Food Shelf; Quad City Food Shelf; Salvation Army in Hibbing; Salvation Army in International Falls; Salvation Army in Virginia; Silver Bay Area Food Shelf; Tower Area Food Shelf; Two Harbors Area Food Shelf.
