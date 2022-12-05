Stephanie's Dance Shoppe

Dancers from Stephanie’s Dance Shoppe are pictured performing last month at the Spirit of Unity Parade in Hibbing. The dancers and their younger counterparts are now rehearsing for their holiday dance performance, which serves as a fundraiser for the Toys for Tots program at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 13, at the Lincoln Elementary Auditorium. In lieu of admission, cash, or new, unwrapped toys are being collected.

 Mark Sauer

HIBBING—Dancers from Stephanie’s Dance Shoppe are showcasing their talents, while collecting donations to make the holidays a little brighter for children in need.

A holiday-themed “Community Spirit” and fundraiser is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Lincoln School Auditorium.

