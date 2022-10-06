United Steelworkers gather in Keewatin Wednesday morning to make their feelings known about the current contract negotiations with US Steel. The US Steel CEO David Burritt was in Keewatin Wednesday for a groundbreaking program for a new DR-Grade pellet plant being built at Keetac.
Mark Sauer
