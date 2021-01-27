Earlier this week, Minnesota Representative Pete Stauber squared up against five tribes in his Eighth Congressional District when sending a letter to President Joe Biden asking him to withdraw his historic Interior secretary nomination.
Stauber, a Republican who is a member of the House subcommittee on Indigenous Peoples, had been trying to recruit fellow lawmakers to join him in requesting the Democratic Biden administration drop their nomination of Representative Deb Haaland. If confirmed, Haaland, a Democrat from New Mexico, would be the first Native American to lead the Department of the Interior.
Stauber on Tuesday announced that he rounded up 14 GOP members of the House to sign on to the letter “urging the withdrawal of the nomination” of Haaland. In their letter, the lawmakers opined that she “is a direct threat to working men and women and a rejection of responsible development of America’s natural resources.”
The lawmakers noted Haaland’s opposition to oil and gas leasing on federal lands and her support of the Green New Deal, legislation that aims to address climate change and economic inequality by emphasizing renewable energy sources over nonrenewable sources such as oil and natural gas. (As of press time, Biden was expected to announce a wide-ranging moratorium on new oil and gas leasing on U.S. lands and waters on Wednesday.)
In their letter, the lawmakers also denounced Haaland for being one of the 47 lawmakers to co-sign H.R. 5598, which sought to reinstate the Obama-era federal mining prohibition that the Trump administration ended. In doing so, Stauber revisited his ongoing political battle with Minnesota Representative Betty McCollum, a Democratic in the Fourth District who last year sponsored last year’s bill known as the Boundary Waters Wilderness Protection and Pollution Prevention Act. Essentially, the bill aimed to ban the proposed Twin Metals copper-nickel mining project on 234,000 acres of the Superior National Forest in northeastern Minnesota.
Stauber on Monday introduced H.R. 488 AKA the “Savings America’s Mines Act” to prohibit a moratorium on mining on federal lands. He did so amid continued support for the proposed PolyMet and Twin Metals copper-nickel mining projects near the BWCA.
If Haaland becomes Interior secretary, she would oversee the department’s Bureau of Land Management which has been leading the environmental review of the Twin Metals project. As a House member, Stauber does not have the power to approve the nomination. The letter represents a last-ditch effort to change Biden’s mind in moving forward with the confirmation.
In a press release Tuesday, Stauber said he was “proud to lead this letter” to the Biden administration because the Interior Department with Representative Haaland at the helm would be disastrous for northern Minnesota’s natural resources-based economy and working men and women across the nation.”
Stauber’s words came less than two weeks after frustrated tribal leaders slammed his attempt to stop Haaland from becoming Interior secretary.
“This historic nomination is more important to us and all of Indian country than any other Cabinet nomination in recent history,” read the Jan. 14 letter from the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, and Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe. “Your opposition to the first and only American Indian ever nominated to a Cabinet position is likely to reverberate across Indian Country.”
The Midwest Alliance of Sovereign Tribes, which represents 35 tribal nations in the region, also wrote the congressman, describing his efforts to recruit lawmakers to speak out against Haaland as “offensive, ''hostile” and''irresponsible.”
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
