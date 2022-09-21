Pete Stauber has seen it up close across the nation.
Delays, roadblocks and opposition to mining projects are stalling development of critical natural resources.
“I'm all over the country and we're seeing it everywhere, in Nevada, Oregon, Utah, you name it,” Stauber said Tuesday via telephone. “It creates uncertainty.”
Stauber, Minnesota Eighth District Congressman, on Tuesday introduced legislation aimed at creating certainty for mining projects, limiting frivolous litigation and requiring coordination of federal agencies.
Stauber's PERMIT-MN Act comes as northeastern Minnesota projects such as Twin Metals Minnesota and PolyMet Mining fight ongoing court battles over development of copper-nickel, platinum group projects that would help supply the growing green economy.
“We can point to it right on the Iron Range,” Stauber, Ranking Member of the House of Representatives Energy and Mineral Resources Subcommittee, said. “I'm going to try to get this across the House floor. It will be a heavy lift, but as we move into the 118th Congress, if we have the opportunity to be in the majority, this will be a priority for Republicans.”
The “Permitting for Mining Needs Act,” (PERMIT-MN Act), sets time limits on federal environmental reviews; limits frivolous last second litigation; authorizes memoranda of understanding (MOU's) between project sponsors, states, and tribes at early stages; and designates a lead agency to coordinate reviews to maximize efficiency.
“Permitting reform for mining has been needed for many years,” Stauber said. “Our need for critical minerals grows every day.”
Instead of multiple federal agencies overseeing mineral project permitting, a single agency would be responsible, Stauber said.
“This bill says there is one agency responsible for that permit,” Stauber said. “It puts one agency in charge.”
The specific agency that would be in charge of a project would be determined in the process, Stauber said.
Congressman Bruce Westerman of Arkansas, Ranking Member of the House Natural Resources Committee, said minerals are critical to everyone's way of life.
“It's time to face facts,” Westerman said in a news release. “Our daily lives are irrevocably linked to minerals. There is no way around it. From EV batteries to dental imaging systems to the very device on which you're reading this, minerals are woven into the fabric of our society. Given this reality, it's imperative that we shore up our supply chains to ensure our global adversaries can't establish a choke hold on our economy. We also need to radically overhaul our domestic permitting process, opening up access to mines across the country and showing the world how to produce these minerals in sustainable ways. Congressman Stauber has been a tireless advocate on these issues, using his firsthand experience with the Twin Metals mine in his district to showcase the growing need for these minerals.”
MiningMinnesota, representing Minnesota copper, nickel and platinum group projects, thanked Stauber for the legislation.
“MiningMinnesota applauds Congressman Stauber for introducing the PERMIT-MN Act and for identifying opportunities where our permitting system may be improved,” Julie Lucas, MiningMinnesota executive director said. “Minnesota holds the key to powering our nation's future and the steps outlined in this Act will bring greater clarity and transparency to the process that will benefit all stakeholders.”
The legislation is also supported by the National Mining Association, American Exploration and Mining Association and Uranium Producers of America, Stauber said.
Along with backing for mining permitting certainty from the mining industry, Stauber said there's support from blue-collar workers.
“The unions have long supported permitting reform and I look forward to sharing this legislation with them,” Stauber said.
The Duluth Complex in northeastern Minnesota is one of the world's largest undeveloped reserves of copper, nickel and platinum group minerals.
The complex contains 95 percent of America's nickel reserves, 88 percent of cobalt reserves, 51 percent of platinum reserves, 48 percent of palladium reserves, and 34 percent of copper reserves, according to Twin Metals Minnesota.
Copper and nickel mineralization was first discovered in the complex in 1948, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Platinum and palladium were discovered in the complex in 1986, according to the DNR.
Copper-nickel, platinum group minerals projects in northeastern Minnesota will move ahead, Stauber said.
“We are going to mine those minerals in the Duluth Complex,” Stauber said.
