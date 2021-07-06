U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber (R-MN) says his role as Ranking Member of the House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources – a seat he was appointed to in February – is “absolutely crucial” to the area at this time, particularly when it comes to issues close to the hearts of his constituency in Minnesota’s Eighth District.
He was appointed to the subcommittee – which, among other things, oversees American energy production and mining on federal lands, both onshore and offshore and has jurisdiction over areas such a mineral resources on public lands, and mining interests in general - by the Republican leader of the House Natural Resources Committee, Congressman Bruce Westerman (R-AR).
“As the top Republican on this subcommittee, I am in a key position to advocate for the responsible development of these resources and ensure that Congress and the Administration know the significance of what Minnesota’s Eighth District offers, in both its mineral and human resources,” Stauber said during an interview via email this week.
So far, he’s been busy doing just that as he says since being sworn in as the 46th president, Joe Biden has enacted “misguided policies that have crushed opportunities for American miners and energy workers.”
In late May news broke that the Biden administration had reversed its earlier stance on domestic mining – a move that could have a lasting negative impact on the Iron Range – when just last fall Reuters reported that Biden campaign officials had privately told U.S. miners that if elected president, he would support boosting domestic production of metals used to make electric vehicles, solar panels, and other products crucial to his climate plan.
Then, just before Biden met with European leaders in early June, several news agencies reported that Biden now plans on relying on ally countries to supply the bulk of the metals needed to build electric vehicles and focus on processing them domestically into battery parts.
Under that approach, the United States would rely on Canada, Australia, and Brazil — among others — to produce most of the critical raw materials needed, while it competes for higher-value jobs turning those minerals into computer chips and batteries, according to the two sources.
That news didn’t sit well with Stauber, who, during a recent hearing with Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, asked her why the “Administration is putting American workers last.”
Stauber said she refused to respond to his questions.
“Back during the campaign, then-candidate Biden promised American miners that he would support domestic production of critical minerals necessary for electric vehicles and charging stations,” Stauber said. “Unfortunately, we recently learned that President Biden reversed his stance on this issue and has now decided to import these critical minerals from foreign countries. He also banned oil and gas leasing, contributing to the rising cost of gas prices.”
Stauber said as the representative of such a mineral-rich area, one of his top priorities is mineral development.
“Here in Minnesota, we not only have an abundance of resources necessary to lead us in to the 21st century, but we have a skilled workforce who stands ready to deliver these resources to hungry markets,” he said. “It is critically important that we rely on Minnesota’s skilled workers and union members for these resources, rather than continue to rely on foreign adversarial nations who have the worst environmental and labor standards in the world, like the Communist Regime of China, Russia and the Congo. If we have learned anything from this past year, it’s that China cannot be trusted.”
He added that since taking up this position, the Energy and Mineral Resources subcommittee has held hearings and markups that have unfortunately been partisan and in lockstep with the Biden Administration.
“The Democrat Majority on this subcommittee have worked to end oil and gas development, all forms of mining, and any other kind of responsible development in America,” he said. “I have fought back against the negative repercussions that Biden’s policies have had on the American workforce, American energy independence, and our national security. During these subcommittee hearings, I have highlighted the urgent need for domestic mineral and energy development.”
He also said he views his position as one in which he can better educate the public on why the responsible development of natural resources is necessary, adding that some of the minerals located on the Iron Range are used in everything from electric vehicles to iPhones.
“Rather than rely on resources that originate with child labor or horrific environmental standards, lets rely on Minnesota’s workers to safely get the job done,” he said. “Despite the obstacles that domestic mineral development has faced for so many years, I am optimistic that through education, more and more people are beginning to recognize the need to source these resources here at home.”
Stauber went on to say that northern Minnesota has been mining safely for 135 years, and that the Iron Range currently provides 85 percent of the United States’ domestic iron.
“We now have the opportunity to expand upon this proud mining tradition with the development of the untapped critical minerals located in the Duluth Complex,” Stauber said.
