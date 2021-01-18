U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber is leading an effort to urge President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team to withdraw a historic Cabinet selection, with mere days left until the inauguration and full-fledged nomination hearings.
Stauber, a Republican who represents the Eighth District in northeastern Minnesota, circulated a draft letter to fellow House members asking them to join in opposing the nomination of Democratic U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland of New Mexico. Haaland, who Biden nominated for Interior secretary, was a historic choice as, if approved, she would be the first Native American to serve as a Cabinet secretary.
In his letter to colleagues, Stauber cited concerns over Haaland’s stances on industries like copper-nickel mining and favor toward the Green New Deal. On a local level, as Interior secretary, she would play a major role in the future of federal mineral leases at the proposed Twin Metals Minnesota project, a controversial underground mine near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in the Eighth District.
“Nominating Representative Haaland is a direct threat to working men and women and a rejection of responsible development of America’s natural resources,” Stauber wrote. He continued that Haaland “has actively fought to oppose high-wage mining jobs,” citing a bill she co-sponsored last year concerning minerals in the Superior National Forest and elsewhere.
A nomination hearing for Haaland has yet to be scheduled. In writing his letter, Stauber was trying to convince the transition team to withdraw its nomination — the only viable path for House members to block Haaland from serving in the Cabinet since Democrats will have a controlling share of the Senate when the new Congress convenes.
Stauber’s effort was met with shock and anger by all five Native American tribes in the Eighth District, who said they were not contacted by the congressman, who is the lead Republican on the House subcommittee on Indigenous Peoples.
Tribal leaders in turn wrote a letter to Stauber on Jan. 14. The letter was signed by the chairs of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa and Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe.
“This historic nomination is more important to us and all of Indian country than any other Cabinet nomination in recent history,” they wrote. “Your opposition to the first and only American Indian ever nominated to a Cabinet position is likely to reverberate across Indian country.”
The apparent exclusion of the tribes in discussions over Haaland’s nomination underscores the dynamics of a politically wide-ranging Eighth District, where members of the five tribes and copper-nickel mining supporters coexist with occasional spats over projects like Twin Metals.
In early 2020, two high-profile political events at the Bois Forte Band-owned Fortune Bay Casino and Resort were cancelled after the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe came out in opposition of copper-nickel mining in the region, and — during a tension-packed discussion — the city of Ely approved a resolution of support for the project. This came after the city’s mayor took to Twitter and encouraged a boycott of the band’s business.
Stauber’s recent effort, however, comes at a time of much uncertainty for mining and pipeline projects alike, with climate change likely to be among the central points of the Biden presidency. The incoming administration could move to revoke federal mineral leases for Twin Metals and issue a broad moratorium on industry in the Superior National Forest near the Boundary Waters — a decision the president-elect has history with during his time in the Obama administration — which in its final weeks rescinded the leases and ordered a two-year study on potential impacts of mining in the region. President Donald J. Trump had since ended the study and returned the company's access to the minerals.
Kelsey Mix, communications director for Stauber, told the Mesabi Tribune in an email on Monday that Haaland had an “anti-jobs and anti-mining record.” She added that the congressman’s letter “has not actually been sent.”
She wrote that Stauber “knows that the extreme policies this nominee embraces, like the Green New Deal and legislation that would place a moratorium on mining in Northern Minnesota, would severely and negatively impact every economic sector and family in Northeastern Minnesota.” She continued, “The nominees’ support for extreme policies is not what hardworking families across Northeast Minnesota need, which is why Congressman Stauber cannot get behind her nomination. The Congressman remains committed to working with and building strong relationships with tribal communities and their leaders, and he will continue to hear them out on this issue.”
In their letter, the five regional tribes expressed their “profound disappointment” over Stauber’s decision and lack of discussion with them, while adding that it appeared he consulted with industrial interest groups. Mix told NBC News that the congressman did not take counsel from industries.
Their letter continued, noting it was “rare” for the five tribes to unanimously agree on topics and Haaland’s nomination was as “close as Indian county has ever come to having one unified position.” In lobbying for her, the tribes pointed to the secretary’s potential role with agencies that directly affect their population, including bureaus of Indian Education, Indian Affairs, Land Management and more. “The Secretary of Interior has incredible influence over federal Indian policies, government-to-government relationships, and the implementation of the federal government’s trust responsibility to Indian Tribes established by Treaties. The Department of Interior touches almost every facet of Indian Affairs affecting Tribes and their members.”
In a separate letter to Stauber, the Midwest Alliance of Sovereign Tribes, which represents 35 tribal nations in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and Michigan, called the lawmaker’s campaign against Haaland “offensive, “hostile” and “irresponsible.” The group’s chair, Aaron Payment, said Stauber had “subordinated the interests of Indian tribes to the interests of those you represent in your letter without any consultation with the tribes.” He later called the direct opposition to tribes’ wishes “unprecedented.”
Haaland was a co-sponsor of H.R. 5598, authored by Rep. Betty McCollum, D-Minn., in 2020 that sought to withdraw more than 234,000 acres of the Superior National Forest from mining activity, as well as lands in Arizona and Alaska. The bill, in effect, took the Obama-era action — it considered a 20-year moratorium — a step further through a permanent withdrawal that wouldn’t be subject to the political whims of executive orders.
McCollum reintroduced the legislation last week while state lawmakers in Minnesota unveiled a “Prove it First” law that would require scientific proof that copper-nickel mines could safely operate and close before being permitted.
“The waters of the region are already permanently protected by strict state and federal environmental standards,” said Frank Ongaro, executive director of Mining Minnesota, an industry group supporting copper-nickel projects on the Range, in response to McCollum’s bill. “Existing law prohibits degradation of the BWCA. If a company demonstrates it will meet all state and federal standards, then it will not damage the environment. Let the process work.”
The Biden administration has not signaled its intentions for the Twin Metals mineral leases or if it will release the findings of the heavily-redacted study of Superior National Forest that the Trump administration ended and only publicly released the cover page of the report. The president-elect is planning to end the Keystone XL pipeline, according to the Washington Post, a political football for more than a decade that was approved under Trump.
