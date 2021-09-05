Stauber, Lislegard, others stand up for Line 3 project

ST. PAUL — State Rep. Dave Lislegard, DFL-Aurora and U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Minn., stood together Friday to support the Line 3 replacement project, which is about 90 percent complete.
Lislegard and Stauber were accompanied by many other pipeline supporters at the Capitol in St. Paul, which included pipeline workers, union leaders and other state lawmakers.
The goal was to offset Minnesota U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and her progressive allies, who urged President Joe Biden Friday to stop construction of the Line 3 replacement project.
Stauber found the opposition effort of Omar and her allies ironic because “they mostly flew (to northern Minnesota where the pipeline is being upgraded) on aircraft with jet fuel,’’ which is a byproduct of the petroleum that will be transported in Line 3.
“Enbridge replacement Line 3 is a good safe project,’’ Stauber said. “It is one of the most vetted projects in this entire state and it has successfully been defended in the courts.’’
Lislegard echoed Stauber’s comments at the press conference.
“It is amazing that we have to come here and continue to have this conversation right now because elitists from Washington, D.C., want to come to our state and use this as a platform.
It’s not about a cause. It’s about them.’’
The state legislator from Aurora, added he stands with labor on this.
“It’s 90% done. This is going to happen. It’s time to get over it and move on. The men and women of labor did an exceptional job. The company met or exceeded both state and federal standards. It’s time to move the project on. Stop using the state of Minnesota for your platform.’’
Regarding labor, Stauber said, “over 5,000 skilled union workers are working this project. That’s an economic benefit to them.’’
“We have the opportunity today to stand up for energy independence, good paying jobs. A pipeline that needed replaced, was replaced, that’s close to 90 percent completed and will have economic benefit for those communities. Projects like these are important for energy independence.’’
Stauber also believes the residents living in areas near the new pipeline support the project.
“In northern Minnesota, the constituents I represent are happy this project is moving forward. Each and every part of the project met or exceeded in both environmental standards and labor standards,’’ he said.
The visit by Omar and her allies to northern Minnesota comes days after Omar sent a letter signed by nearly 50 state legislators and members of Congress to ask the Biden administration to meet with tribal leaders about the project.
“It is very concerning these socialist Democrats are coming at the time when the line is almost completed to potentially bring unrest to our communities.’’
Jason George, business agent of Local 49 of the International Union of Operating Engineers, which has a couple thousand members on the project, called Omar’s letter an attack on pipeline workers, according to the Associated Press.
Enbridge spokeswoman Juli Kellner called Omar and her allies “misinformed.’’ Kellner said six years of reviews, court decisions and permit approvals disprove claims that Line 3 would violate treaty rights or damage the region’s environment, the Associated Press reported.
---
Line 3 starts in Alberta and clips a corner of North Dakota before crossing northern Minnesota en route to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior. The 337-mile segment in Minnesota is the last remaining step in replacing the deteriorating pipeline, which was built in the 1960s.
---
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
