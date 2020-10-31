For the second time in less than a decade The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has delisted the gray wolf from the federal endangered species list.
The announcement was made Thursday and follows a year and half process first announced in March of 2019, when the Service announced it had determined the wolf population had recovered enough to begin formal procedures to remove it from the endangered species list.
In a news release at the time, FWS officials said “the gray wolf, an iconic species of the American West, had all but disappeared from landscape in the lower 48 states by the early 20th century. Now it roams free in nine states and is stable and healthy throughout its current range. This constitutes one of the greatest comebacks for an animal in U.S. conservation history. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is re-affirming the success of this recovery with a proposal to remove all gray wolves from protection under Endangered Species Act (ESA).”
“Today’s announcement is long overdue, as scientists agree the gray wolf has been recovered for years,” U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, R – Minn. said in a news release Thursday. “Since arriving in Congress, I have heard from concerned constituents on this issue, including farmers who have lost thousands of dollars’ worth of cattle, sheep, and even pets to gray wolves along with our deer hunting community who have seen whitetail deer herds decline. Our farmers deserve to defend their livelihoods and passing along the hunting tradition to future generations is critical, which is why I have long fought to delist the gray wolf.”
In September 2019, Stauber, and U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson, D-Minn., introduced that if passed would have put management of the gray wolf under state control.
“Despite its evident recovery, the gray wolf remains listed due to arbitrary judicial decisions made thousands of miles away from gray wolf territory. In Minnesota, keeping the gray wolf on the Endangered Species List threatens our very way of life, as the animal cannot be deterred while attacks on family-owned livestock and pets increase,” Stauber said at the time. “Minnesotans know better than Washington bureaucrats on how to manage their own wildlife population.”
Management of the animal will now fall to states and tribes. What that will look like in Minnesota is yet to be determined and Gov. Tim Walz has said in the past that he does not support recreational hunting as a management tool, going so far as to support an amendment last year (that eventually failed) that would have banned it.
While a member of Congress, Walz had gone on the record in support of delisting the wolf where “populations had recovered,” but not everywhere and Thursday, through a spokesperson, Walz said he was “disappointed the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is moving towards delisting the gray wolf in the lower 48 states.”
Currently, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, in conjunction with citizen committees and tribal leaders, are in the process of putting the final touches on an updated version of the state’s wolf management plan.
A first draft of the updated Minnesota wolf management plan should be available before the end of the year.
The original plan was published in 2001 and hasn’t been changed since.
In a news release announcing the delisting action, U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt said the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (Service) monitors the species for five years to ensure the continued success of the species.
“Today’s action reflects the (President Donald J.) Trump Administration’s continued commitment to species conservation based on the parameters of the law and the best scientific and commercial data available,” he said. “After more than 45 years as a listed species, the gray wolf has exceeded all conservation goals for recovery. Today’s announcement simply reflects the determination that this species is neither a threatened nor endangered species based on the specific factors Congress has laid out in the law.”
The Trump administration was the fourth straight administration to pursue a formal wolf delisting, with each effort so far stopped cold by wolf protection groups and federal courts that have said previous efforts were improper on unwarranted.
While some, like Craig Engwal, the Executive Director of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association lauded the Service’s decision, others, as expected, are opposed.
“The wolf has met all recovery goals in Minnesota for decades and Minnesota DNR has shown that it can responsibly manage a wolf season,” Engwal said in the Stauber news release. “It is now time for DNR to begin the planning process for implementing a wolf season in 2021.”
The MDHA has been heavily involved in restructuring the state’s management plan.
On the other side of the issue, Michael J. Isham Jr., the executive administrator of The Great Lakes Indian Fish & Wildlife Commission (GLIFWC), which represents the 11 Ojibwe tribes in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, said via news release that his group was “unhappy” with the Trump Administration.
“GLIFWC member tribes have made it clear to Federal and State agencies that they are opposed to delisting ma’iingan (Ojibwe name for the gray wolf) and have advocated for high levels of protection of our relative,” he said. “Furthermore, we remind the Department of the Interior that the trust responsibility to the tribes in the realm of ma'iingan stewardship does not cease with delisting, but rather increases the need for their active involvement in protecting tribal interests."
Asked for a comment on the decision, officials from Minnesota based, Howling For Wolves, one of the most vocal advocates for the animal, sent an emailed news release in which Dr. Maureen Hackett, founder and president said, in part, that the decision was political and against public sentiment and sound science.
“This rule puts the wolf on the path to extinction. Instead of stripping their protections, we should put more effort into coexistence with wolves. We need a nonlethal wolf plan and continued funding for prevention methods for farmers and ranchers to ensure an intact and healthy wolf population, because the wolf is vital for our ecology and the legacy of future Minnesotans,” Hackett wrote.
In 2012, the gray wolf was removed from the Endangered Species Act after a lengthy delisting process. That ruling returned management to the states and allowed state agencies to hold wolf trapping and hunting seasons until 2014 when a federal judge, responding to a lawsuit filed two years earlier by Howling For Wolves and The Center for Biological Diversity, ruled that the Service had erred in taking wolves off the endangered list too soon.
Gray wolves in the U.S. outside Alaska first received endangered species protections in 1974 when fewer than 1,000 remained — all of them in Northeastern Minnesota — after centuries of unregulated hunting, trapping and poisoning.
Today there are an estimated 6,000 wolves, mostly in the upper Great Lakes and northern Rocky Mountain west.
According to FWS officials, the population in Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota is about 4,400 strong, with the Northern Rocky Mountains population (Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, eastern Oregon and Washington and north-central Utah) standing at around 1,700.
There are an estimated 12,000-14,000 wolves in eastern Canada and 15,000 in western Canada, each of which is connected to the adjacent gray wolf population in the US. Wolves have also begun to expand into northern California and western Oregon and western Washington.
According to the most recent wolf population survey in Minnesota - done in 2018 - there are approximately 465 packs in Minnesota that average a mid-winter pack size of 4.85. That number puts the population estimate at about 2,655.
Twenty years earlier, in 1988, the DNR estimated the population size to be approximately 1,521 wolves in 233 packs. In 1998 the pack size was estimated to be 385 with a population of 2,445 wolves statewide.
The DNR, along with other state agencies, conducts formal population surveys every five years but since 2013 officials have been keeping closer, less informal, yearly tabs on the animal via several methods.
In 1988, according to the DNR’s survey results, the total wolf range was about 60,299 kilometers or just over 37,000 miles. Today that range is 111,862 kilometers or nearly 70,000 miles.
