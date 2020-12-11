Stauber joins ill-fated attempt to overturn Biden win in 4 states

IRON RANGE — The United States Supreme Court on Friday rejected a lawsuit by Texas that asked the high court to overturn the presidential election results in four states won by President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr., but not before two more Minnesota congressmen joined the suit.
In a one-page order issued Friday without signatures, the court said Texas didn’t have standing to pursue the case and that it “has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another state conducts its elections.”
Back in Minnesota, U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber and his three colleagues in the Minnesota GOP delegation remained silent for weeks on whether they acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden’s win on Election Day.
Stauber, a professional hockey player turned former Duluth police lieutenant and St. Louis County Commissioner, had President Donald Trump’s support when he flipped the Eighth Congressional seat for Republicans in 2018. In the two years since, he’s been at the president’s side during campaign rallies in Bemidji and Duluth. He also appeared at Vice President Mike Pence’s rally in Hibbing, in an effort to turn the historically blue Iron Range into a deeper red region.
On Friday morning, after Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon repeatedly said there was no evidence of voter fraud in the state and the Minnesota Supreme Court threw out a Republican lawsuit seeking to stop certification of the results, Stauber decided to speak out for the first time since the election to announce that he also signed on to an amicus brief to the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the presidential election.
Stauber was not listed among the original 106 Republican congresspeople to join the case, effectively singling himself out Friday in a tweet announcing his support of the movement.
“Yesterday, I joined an amicus brief requesting the Supreme Court review the lawsuit brought forward by the Texas Attorney General and address the American people’s questions on the integrity of this presidential election,” Stauber posted on Twitter around 10:30 a.m. “Due to a clerical error in the filing, my name has not yet appeared on the list of signers. This will be fixed soon.”
Stauber did not immediately respond to inquiries from the Mesabi Tribune on Friday afternoon.
All Republican Minnesota congressmen sign brief to overturn presidential election
The lawsuit was filed last week by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton attempting to invalidate Biden’s 62 Electoral College votes in Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania. The lawsuit repeats false, disproven, and unsubstantiated accusations about the voting in the four states, The Associated Press reported.
U.S. Congressman Tom Emmer on Thursday announced that he was among a group of 106 House Republicans who signed the brief. In a statement Thursday, Emmer, who is the chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee and represents Minnesota’s Sixth District, said the brief "asserts the democratic right of state legislatures to make appointments to the Electoral College was violated in several states," the Star Tribune reported. "All legal votes should be counted and the process should be followed — the integrity of current and future elections depends on this premise and this suit is a part of that process," Emmer said.
Democratic Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Thursday called the Texas lawsuit an “evidence-free effort to undemocratically throw out the votes in states where he just doesn’t like the result,” the Associated Press reported. A group of conservative Republican Minnesota legislators, including Rep. Steve Drazkowski, of Mazeppa, and Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer, of Big Lake, wrote to Paxton on Thursday to ask him to add Minnesota to the list of targeted states.
On Friday, both Stauber and U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn of the state’s First District said they had become the 107th and 108th House Republicans to back the lawsuit. Now, all three of Minnesota’s Republican congressmen are on board to overturn the presidential election. Republican Rep.-elect Michelle Fischbach has also expressed support of Trump’s dubious allegations of voter fraud.
"Election laws across several states were amended or suspended in the closing months of the 2020 election by acts of state officials and courts, not state legislatures," Hagedorn said in a statement Friday, the Star Tribune reported. "I joined 125 of my colleagues and signed onto the amicus brief because I believe the Supreme Court should consider the Texas case on constitutional grounds to ensure that all U.S. citizens are treated fairly and the election was conducted in accordance with state laws."
Ellison told Forum News on Friday that he joined a group of 23 attorneys general who plan to urge the U.S. Supreme Court to dismiss the lawsuit, saying it “lacks legal foundation” and “offers zero evidence of systemic voter fraud.”
The Electoral College is set to make Biden’s 306 votes official on Monday, Dec. 14. The court is expected to act as soon as next week.
Dissent over Stauber’s decision
In the Eighth District, Stauber has benefited from being a loyal representative of the Trump administration. With the president’s help on the road, he recaptured his district seat by defeating DFL challenger Quinn Nystrom by a 20-point margin in November.
Meanwhile, Trump lost to Biden in Minnesota (45.4 percent to 52.6 percent) and the state’s 10 electoral points, according to state and county official votes. Trump and Stauber both fell in St. Louis County (45.28-52.40), though they won in several cities on the Iron Range. Trump also won in the broader Eighth Congressional District.
Despite his ties to Trump, Stauber has long maintained that he operates in bipartisan fashion in Congress, often noting a moderate base from both major parties in his corne. But his signing the brief to overturn the presidential election has resulted in many voters, both in favor and against his decision, to now identify him solely as a GOP politician.
DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin on Friday said in a statement that Stauber “has confirmed once and for all that he’s nothing more than a far-right extremist willing to place his political party ahead of the United States Constitution.” He added, “If the lawsuit Stauber backs is successful, it will help bring about the end of American democracy by invalidating millions of votes and placing an unelected man in the most powerful office in the world.”
Martin described the congressman’s signing the brief as “a thinly veiled coup” and moved to say that his signing “should disqualify him from holding public office in the eyes of all Minnesotans.”
Stauber’s morning Twitter post collected numerous “Thank you!” replies from his supporters across the district. But it also garnered responses from his 2016 DFL congressional challenger Joe Radinovich, who thumbed a one word comment: “Pathetic.” Nystrom tweeted out a longer message of discernment. “I decided to run against @PeteStauber because I didn’t think he was adequately representing the needs of Minnesota’s families in Washington. But on November 3rd, I had no trouble accepting the result of our election. That’s what we do in a democracy.” Many social media users from the district who opposed the congressman’s recent decision tweeted messages not fit to print.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.