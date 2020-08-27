Republican congressmen Pete Stauber and Tom Emmer were accused Thursday of illegally interfering with the Twins Metals environmental review process by allegedly pressuring federal agencies to remove requirements from mineral leases later awarded to the company that proposed an underground copper-nickel mine near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
In an amended complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., Save the Boundary Waters and Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness argue emails from the congressmen’s legislative assistants show "undue political interference" to remove a stipulation that would’ve required the U.S. Forest Service to agree to any future mineral lease renewal issued by the Bureau of Land Management.
The stipulation was included in the leases' December 2018 draft environmental assessment, it was not included in the final leases issued in May 2019 to Twin Metals.
The groups allege a March 2019 email from a Stauber legislative assistant to an Emmer legislative assistant and member of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's secretary office set up a discussion over concerns with the stipulation. They were scheduling a meeting with Chris Marklund, chief of staff of the USDA, the agency that oversees the Forest Service.
“The company (Twin Metals) is getting increasingly concerned about the stipulations put forward by the Forest Service on the up or down vote they require for mineral lease renewals every ten years," the email read. "Both Reps. Emmer and Stauber are increasingly concerned that these stipulations could deter Twin Metals from making further investment in the area and slow down economic development in turn.”
An earlier email chain from January 2019, from an Emmer legislative assistant to a Stauber legislative assistant, successfully scheduled a meeting with the Forest Service.
The environmental groups claim the actions of Stauber and Emmer were illegal, despite the fact a federal agency can receive input from the legislative branch.
“Clear and simple, Congressmen Stauber and Emmer pressured the Forest Service to break the law and forfeit its ability to protect the Boundary Waters,” Chris Knopf, executive director of Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness, one of the plaintiffs, said in a news release Thursday. “The Forest Service, which had voiced grave concerns over the proposed copper-sulfide mine in the past, was pressured into submission, shirking its responsibility and furthered the interests of a foreign-owned mining company.”
Stauber told the Duluth News Tribune that “anti-jobs, anti-mining groups” were “weaponizing the courts with well-funded, out of state money,” in response to the amended complaint.
“From the beginning, I have always believed these projects should have a fair, rigorous regulatory process. It is the job of my staff and myself to ensure my constituents and their livelihoods get the fair shot they weren’t getting under the political interference we saw under the Obama-Biden Administration,” Stauber said. “I have always been an unabashed supporter of the process.”
The amended complaint was filed as part of an ongoing case arguing federal agencies failed to conduct a thorough environmental review ahead of the renewal of Twin Metals' key leases in May 2018
The Duluth News Tribune contributed to this report.
