IRON RANGE — The mayor and a city councilor from Duluth recently joined two St. Louis County commissioners in penning a criticizing letter to Republican Congressman Pete Stauber for signing on to an ill-fated effort to overthrow the presidential election. As DFL-endorsed elected officials, the four told Stauber that they “are disheartened and dismayed by your recent actions,” according to the letter dated Saturday, Dec. 13.
“Our democracy, the foundation of the United States of America, must be protected from tampering by politically ambitious individuals, no matter their political party,” the letter reads. “You have a history of campaigning and working with a bi-partisan approach. With this about-face, you prioritized the political power of your allies above the voice of the American people. This action would not only silence millions of Americans across our country, but would, in effect nullify the votes of thousands of your own constituents, many of whom voted for both you and Joe Biden.”
After serving as a Duluth police lieutenant, Stauber became a member of the St. Louis County Board, before moving on to win the Eighth District Congressional seat in 2018 to represent 672, 274 constituents, of which 200,000 reside in the county encompassing Duluth and cities on the Iron Range.
Stauber has long backed President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence and campaigned with the pair in 2020. Stauber recaptured his seat in November by defeating DFL challenger Quinn Nystrom by a nearly 20-point margin. He won several cities on the Iron Range, but he lost to Nystrom when it came to the county as a whole. Last week, he announced that he had signed on to the brief to subvert the election in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, a move which has diminished his self-portrayal as a bipartisan politician to many in the region.
“Yesterday, I joined an amicus brief requesting the Supreme Court review the lawsuit brought forward by the Texas Attorney General and address the American people’s questions on the integrity of this presidential election,” Stauber posted on Twitter on Friday morning. “Due to a clerical error in the filing, my name has not yet appeared on the list of signers. This will be fixed soon.”
Later that day, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the lawsuit, saying Texas didn’t have standing to pursue the case and that it “has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another state conducts its elections.”
The Saturday letter, signed by Duluth Mayor Emily Larson, Duluth City Councilor Arik Forsman and St. Louis County Commissioners Frank Jewell and Patrick Boyle, came one day after the ruling and two days before the Electoral College was expected to formalize Biden’s win on Monday.
Stauber did not respond to an email requesting comment on Monday or a separate inquiry last week about his decision to join the brief. He has not publicly acknowledged Biden’s win.
Reached by phone Monday, St. Louis County Commission Chair Mike Jugovich, of Chisholm, said “there’s a number of news reports and legal findings that have been tossed and I think it’s clear that we have a president-elect and it’s time to move forward.”
“We’re getting to the point where we need to move forward as a nation,” Jugovich said. “There’s a definitive winner. You might not like the outcome. At the end of the day, we have large tasks ahead of us.”
On a local level, mayors and city councilors across the Iron Range have noted running for their respective offices on a non-partisan ticket compared to councilors and the mayor from Duluth who are both endorsed by the DFL Party. Officials have mentioned that being non-partisan helps them serve a mixed constituency, and several of them point out that it is also the reason they do not share their views about the congressman, or the governor for that matter. (Ten mayors from the region broke with that largely held viewpoint when they expressed widely-publicized support for the reelection of Trump earlier this year.)
Both Hibbing Mayor Rick Cannata and Virginia Mayor Larry Cuffe, Jr. did not return phone calls and voicemails seeking comment on Monday.
St. Louis County Commissioner Keith Nelson, who represents Fayal Township, told the Mesabi Tribune on Monday that he disagreed with the opinions of his counterparts in Duluth.
“It’s just chicken crap politics,” Nelson said. “They had no business signing on to it. But that’s how they do business.”
A self-described friend of the congressman, Nelson said that he agreed with Stauber’s signing on to the brief despite the Minnesota Secretary of State repeatedly said there was no evidence of voter fraud in the state, the Minnesota Supreme Court throwing out a Republican lawsuit seeking to stop certification of the results and ultimately the Supreme Court’s ruling.
“Was there voter fraud this time? I can’t answer that. There wasn’t in St. Louis County,” he said. “But in other states, you had a number of secretaries of states changing their voting rules. Those are legitimate questions.”
Democratic Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Friday told Forum News that he joined a group of 23 attorneys general who opposed the now-dismissed lawsuit, saying it “lacks legal foundation” and “offers zero evidence of systemic voter fraud.” The lawsuit rested on numerous unfounded claims that had been rejected in dozens of lawsuits, including by judges appointed by Trump. Attorney General William Barr told The Associated Press last week there is no evidence of fraud that would have changed the election result.
Nelson characterized the Duluth-produced letter as being yet another example of the DFL-backed county commissioners in opposition to their non-partisan colleagues from the northern part of the county and the Republican congressman regarding issues of Enbridge Line 3 and copper-nickel mining. (Nelson offered that he voted for Trump and Stauber, though he also cast a ballot for DFLer Senator Tina Smith in 2020.) He also criticized Larson as seeking “attention” and angling for a higher position in the party, but did not take aim at Forsman, who prior to his city council election started the regionally-based group Better in Our Backyard, which was created to spur younger people of Minnesota’s industries —that include miners and employees in mining’s support industries — into fighting for local jobs.
“It’s just one more reason to attack him because they don’t fundamentally agree with Stauber. The reality is there was an election. That wasn’t just a victory. It was a good old-fashioned American butt-whooping.” Nelson continued, “I’ve been on the county board for nearly 20 years. The divide has always existed. But it’s never in my tenure been as bad as it is right now. All they’re doing is furthering that divide by being critical.”
Boyle did not return calls requesting comment on Monday.
Jugovich said there remains an issue-based divide on the commission board regarding copper-nickel mining and Line 3, but he did not see the commissioners’ criticism as Stauber being solely representative of a north-south divide. “There’s many people on the Range that probably don’t agree with Representative Stauber signing on and many people that do,” he said. “It’s always a mix.”
